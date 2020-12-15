Marvel’s making progress! Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy character Peter Quill, a.k.a Star-Lord, has come out as both bisexual and polyamorous in a new comic.

In the Guardians of the Galaxy issue titled “I Shall Make You a Star-Lord,” Quill spends 150 years on a planet called Morinus. There he is accompanied by a male and a female alien named Mors and Aradia. The trio soon begin a polyamorous relationship and are even shown embracing one another while bathing together.

The issue, written by Al Ewing, has received overwhelming praise for being inclusive in a medium that is known for heteronormativity — or the belief that heterosexuality is the default.

Going to bed happy, knowing that Star Lord is canonically bi now. pic.twitter.com/9TuxeDF2YU — Leith Skilling #BlackLivesMatter (@LeithSkilling) December 14, 2020

“Going to bed happy, knowing that Star Lord is canonically bi now,” one user wrote on Twitter. While another commented that they are “so happy” with the news.

MY COMFORT CHARACTER GOT CONFIRMED AS BI IM SO HAPPY https://t.co/aAoG368FlI — johnny storms gf | neve ✿ (@sapphicbxrnes) December 13, 2020

Another person wrote that a “bisexual Star Lord” is one of “the best birthday gifts” they’ve ever received.

Guardians of the Galaxy 9 is a sci-fi masterpiece and bisexual Star Lord is one of the best birthday gifts I've ever received pic.twitter.com/CG3zTlCfEH — This is what we will give them ⊗ (@akira1love) December 9, 2020

A fourth asked the question on a lot of people’s minds, “what were you guys waiting for?”

Why did no one tell me Star Lord was bisexual? what were u guys waiting for? pic.twitter.com/iU9EW6h6zu — Bacon (@beterthanbacon) December 14, 2020

It is unknown if Quill’s sexuality will be featured in a future Guardians of the Galaxy film. Pratt has come under fire in the past for attending a church that is perceived to have a negative view of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ,’” the Jurassic World star said on his Instagram Story in February 2019, defending the infamous Hillsong Church. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

The controversial church has been subject to many claims that it is homophobic. A former member, who was a children’s ministry leader at the Boston branch of Hillsong, said that she faced discrimination because she’s a lesbian. “I re-closeted, dated men, and I really committed to it,” the anonymous woman told Business Insider. “I was so terrified of displeasing God — that it was like a demonic attachment that made me want to be with women.”