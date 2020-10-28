Journalist Savannah Guthrie may have just landed herself a new massive deal with NBC following her successful town hall. The network was reportedly impressed with how she moderated the event with President Donald Trump, Page Six reported.

The Today anchor, 48, would see a huge salary increase with the new deal. She previously signed a contract extension in late 2016, and was rumored to earn $8 million a year. However, her salary didn’t come close to Matt Lauer’s $20 million a year before he was axed after sexual harassment allegations.

“Savannah’s new deal will be significantly more than $8 million a year, taking into consideration inflation, Lauer’s old deal and her popularity,” a source told the publication.

Guthrie impressed NBC bosses, as she was composed and steady during the President’s town hall two weeks ago. She will be at the helm of the network’s election coverage with Lester Holt and Chuck Todd next week and recently landed the first-ever live interview with Bob Woodward on his book Rage, about President Trump.

During the town hall, she questioned Trump on the pandemic, among other issues.

She asked the President why he retweeted a conspiracy theory claiming Osama bin Laden’s death was faked, “Why would you send a lie like that to your followers?” she asked. “I know nothing about it,” he replied.

“You retweeted it…I don’t get that…You’re the President,” she shot back, “you’re not like someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.”

Despite the pandemic getting in the way, she was able to successfully navigate the new normal and co-host Today. After she had to self-quarantine when she developed a sore throat and stuffy nose, her basement was turned into a makeshift studio so she could keep working.

“Savannah is in a new realm now at the network,” another source said.

Earlier in the month, a source told OK! that there was drama behind the scenes about NBC’s decision to host an in-person town hall for the President after he pulled out of an official second presidential debate with Joe Biden on ABC.

“Rachel [Maddow] is livid at her parent company and Savannah for agreeing to do this,” the source said “The liberal base that makes up Rachel’s audience is just as angry as Rachel, putting her in a very difficult situation.

“Behind-the-scenes, Rachel has made her feelings very clear — she doesn’t think NBC should back Trump for pulling out of the debate and give him what he wanted. But saying anything would make Savannah and her bosses mad, while saying nothing makes her complicit.”

Some sources believe that Guthrie was happy about the potential to garner huge ratings. “Rachel needs to be careful,” the insider explained. “Everyone knows Savannah is the queen of NBC. The network has a long history with Donald Trump dating back to The Apprentice.”

“Rachel can make all the fuss she wants behind the scenes, but it would be a huge mistake to take on Savannah in public,” another source told OK!. “MSNBC is welcome to scream and shout about the President all day long, but when they start affecting the bottom line at NBC, they will be silenced, quickly.”

Representatives for NBC did not give Page Six a comment about Guthrie’s new deal.