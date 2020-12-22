Ouch! Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson slammed costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke on Instagram just days after the newly out housewife debuted her girlfriend.

A Housewives fan account posted an adorable photo of Windham-Burke and her new lady, Kris, walking on the beach together holding hands. The “O.G. of the OC” blasted the married reality star, commenting: “Go home and be with your 7 kids!”

IG OFFICIAL! RHOC’S BRAUNWYN WINDHAM-BURKE DEBUTS GIRLFRIEND AFTER COMING OUT: PHOTO

Gunvalson’s reaction was met with mixed reviews. “Wow really. Go do something besides stalk bravo pages, haha wow,” one user responded, while another wrote, “mind your business you old hag.🙄.”

Some agreed with the former RHOC star’s assessment of Windham-Burke, “Thank You! I miss you on RHOC and yes that is your show. You bring laughter, respect, and morals. Love you!💖🤗,” wrote a fan.

Windham-Burke came out as gay earlier this month via Instagram when she shared a photo of her loving girlfriend. The 43-year-old also did an interview with LGBTQ+ organization GLAAD in order to share her truth to the world. “I like women. I’m gay,” the blonde beauty said. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community… I’m so happy where I am.

“I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be,” she added. “I’ve always known it…” Despite her blossoming new relationship with Kris, Windham-Burke plans on staying married to her husband Sean. “I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family,” Windham-Burke remarked, noting the family is working through “unchartered territories.”

The reality TV couple have been married for two decades and share seven children together: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 2.

INSIDE RHOC’S BRAUNWYN WINDHAM-BURKE & TAMRA JUDGE‘S TIGHT BOND — SEE PICS

The RHOC alum have a sordid history of not getting along while filming the hit Bravo series. Gunvalson was upset after Windham-Burke got drunk and kissed costar Tamra Judge at Shannon Beador’s birthday party. “I don’t like the kissing. I don’t like the nakedness. I’m sorry. I don’t,” Gunvalson said at the Season 14 reunion. “I think it’s disrespectful.”

“Do it off camera,” Gunvalson yelled. “Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down.” It was announced earlier this year that Gunvalson would not be returning to the franchise when the new season begins.