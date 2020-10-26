Swoon! Chris Evans posted an adorable photo of his rescue dog, Dodger, laying on the actor’s bare chest over the weekend.

“Dodger lying on DODGER,” he captioned the post. The pup is seen laying on the actor’s “Dodger” tattoo that is partially visible in the snap.

Click here to view the photo!

His followers were quick to comment on the precious pic, with one saying, “Can I be this dog for a moment.” While another wrote, “Is this what the kids call a ‘thirst trap?’” A third asked, “Do you have space for one more sir.”

He followed up with another pic of his furry friend laying on the couch watching TV. Click here to view the photo.

“He’s watching tv. Like this. I mean…,” he captioned the second photo.

Dodger makes many appearances on the actor’s social media accounts. Evans joked on The Tonight Show that he only joined Instagram in May to post pics of his dog: “I feel like such an old man. I’m so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they’re being wasted in my phone. I need to put these somewhere.”

Evans is no stranger to posting pics on Instagram, last month Captain America actor accidentally posted a private photo of himself on his Instagram Story.

The 39-year-old actor was sharing a screen recording of him and a few friends playing a game of Heads Up, and he forgot to edit out the part of the video that showed his camera roll. In the actor’s photo library was a black-and-white picture of what appeared to be his manhood.

After the incident, Evans owned up to it and admitted to Tamron Hall that it was “embarrassing,” but that “you gotta roll with the punches. I have fantastic fans who came to my support.”

Evans redirected the conversation to the 2020 election, telling Hall, “That’s called turning a frown upside down.”

The Fantastic Four actor even joked on Twitter about the incident and used the opportunity to encourage his fans to vote. “Now that I have your attention… VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”