Shaun David Lucas, the police officer who shot and killed Jonathan Price after he responded to a disturbance call outside of Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, October 3, was arrested and charged with murder two days later.

According to jail records, Lucas, who was booked into the Hunt County Jail on October 5, had been transferred to another facility, and his bond is set for $1 million.

“This is the first step. This man is dangerous and should not be out on bond. The family was relieved to hear of his arrest and are looking forward to his conviction,” Dallas attorney Lee Merritt — who is representing the Price family — said.

“It should [have] happened the day he murdered [Price]. John should still be here,” Merritt wrote on Facebook about how Lucas should have been arrested sooner. “This did happen because this family fought for their son from the beginning and people worked hard both behind the scenes and in the public eye to make it happen.”

On Saturday, Price, 31, was shot and killed outside a Wolfe City gas station — just a little over an hour away from Dallas.

Price, a Black man, allegedly stepped in to help a woman who was in a domestic violence altercation in a gas station parking lot when he was shot several times, and ultimately, died.

“At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas responded to a disturbance call at the 100 block of Santa Fe Street for a possible fight in progress. Officer Lucas made contact with a man, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance,” the Texas Rangers, who are investigating the incident, said in a statement on October 5.

“Officer Lucas attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away. Officer Lucas deployed his TASER, followed by discharging his service weapon striking Price. EMS was notified and Price was transported to Hunt Regional Hospital, where he later died,” they added.

The authorities concluded that Lucas’ actions “were not objectionably reasonable.”

Price was described as a “hometown hero,” a “standup guy” and a “mentor who worked with children.” Following the incident, Price’s family is confused as to why the officer wanted to shoot Price in the first place.

Price’s mom, Marcella Louis, revealed that her son “had a good heart” and “always tried to help others.”

“I taught him that all through the years,” she said. “They took my son from me. They took my baby.”

“Everybody loved Jonathan. Everybody,” Price’s sister April Louis added. “Black, white, Mexican, it doesn’t matter. He loved everybody. Everybody loved him.”

Hopefully, Price’s family will get justice as they said there is video proof of the shooting, which shows Lucas committing a crime.

“The chief saw the video and told me he wasn’t happy with what he saw,” Merritt said.

“I want to see what the man gets … what he has coming for him for killing my son,” Price’s father, Junior Price, told CBS-DFW.