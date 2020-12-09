Who would’ve thought a docu-series star would ask a reality star to ask a reality-star-turned-President for help in getting out of prison? Only in 2020…

Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic is seeking help from KUWTK star Kim Kardashian in getting a presidential pardon, after he was convicted on 17 charges of animal abuse and two counts of a murder-to-hire plot against Carole Baskin.

“I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart,” Exotic wrote to the makeup mogul. “I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon it’s all the evidence I’m innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to [my husband] Dillon [Passage] and my father.”

These images, taken by a whistleblower, allegedly show the abuse of animals at the former zoo of ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic. The photos are said to show “juvenile lions suffering from severe ‘flystrike.'” Photo: MEGA

He continued, “I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying and I’ve been taken away from my husband who I love dearly. Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I’m a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn’t do.”

Before concluding his letter, the 57-year-old added: “No one even has to know you did it.” The zookeeper was convicted of trying to kill Baskin after she continuously tried to shut down his animal park in Oklahoma. Baskin — who owns Big Cat Rescue — accused Exotic and his park staff of abusing the tigers and selling big cat cubs.

OK! previously reported that Exotic asked President Trump to pardon him for his 22-year sentence. The reality star submitted a 257-page document, claiming he was “sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms.”

“Please be my hero…,” Exotic pleaded to Trump. “My hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy [sic] writing and spelling. #TrumpJr2024.”

The Netflix star was reportedly “feeling really good” about his chances of a pardon from the President, so much so that he arranged for a limo service to pick him up when the day finally comes for his release. However, it seems Exotic’s initial efforts didn’t pan out as planned, leading him to turn to Kardashian for help.

The mother of four has been working on criminal justice reform with the White House since 2018. The businesswoman previously worked with The Apprentice alum to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson after she spent 20 years of her life sentence behind bars. Kardashian, 40, has since gotten three women who were facing lengthy sentences for nonviolent crimes commuted by the President. Trump’s order has granted clemency to 11 convicted people in total.