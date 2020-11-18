It’s 2020, so all norms are out the window! Tiger King star Joe Exotic’s team is “feeling really good” about his chances of being pardoned by President Donald Trump before he leaves office.

His team is so confident, in fact, they already planned a celebration to pick up the former zookeeper from prison in a stretch limo.

Eric Love told TMZ that the “Tiger Team” has entered into an agreement with a limo company out of Dallas, and “they’re keeping a Dodge Ram pickup stretch limo on standby 24/7 so it’s ready just in case.”

‘TIGER KING’ STAR JOE EXOTIC LAUNCHES NEW ANIMAL PRINT UNDERWEAR COLLECTION FROM PRISON

Love told the outlet that Joe’s legal team has received “several calls from Washington, D.C.,” regarding his pardon.

OK! was the first to report that Exotic asked President Trump to pardon him for his 22-year sentence. The reality star submitted a 257-page document where he claimed he was “sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms.”

“Please be my hero…,” Exotic pleaded to Trump. “My hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy [sic] writing and spelling. #TrumpJr2024.”

AWK! JOY BEHAR THINKS CAROLE BASKIN‘S MISSING HUSBAND SHOULD JOIN HER ON ‘DWTS’

The 57-year-old also claims that he has been a victim of hate crimes since he has been incarcerated. “If you’re gay you’re not allowed in the TV room to watch TV… you’re treated the same as sex offenders by the inmates.”

The Netflix star was convicted on 17 charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire against animal activist Carole Baskin.

Exotic was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin after she continuously tried to shut his business down, accusing the Oklahoma animal park staff of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.

WATCH! DOC ANTLE WANTS TO TELL HIS ‘REAL STORY’ IN NEW DOCUSERIES ‘TIGER KINGDOM’

To seek revenge on Baskin, Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, began asking outrageous questions about what actually happened to Baskin’s former husband. In the Netflix documentary, Tiger King, he claimed that Baskin killed her husband and possibly fed him to her tigers.

Baskin has adamantly denied all the claims and has never been charged with any crime in connection with the disappearance of her former husband.