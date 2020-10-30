Lions, Tigers & Kim… oh my! Kim Kardashian is getting into the spooky spirit, and her costume is quite the treat.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a series of photos with her dressed up as Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, with her bestie Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban dressed as Joe Exotic.

“Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers,” the reality TV star captioned the photos with a tiger cage in the background.

Kardashian is joined by all four of her children that she shares with rapper Kanye West — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 17-month old Psalm — who surrounded their mom dressed as little tigers in adorable onesies.

The Skims founder also posted some behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram story of herself and the kids getting into costume.

Kardashian has been obsessed with Tiger King for a while now. Back in March, when the docuseries premiered on Netflix, the reality TV mama tweeted, “Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!!”

In a follow-up tweet, she addressed the rumors that Baskin had killed her husband Don Lewis: “Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?”

Her tweets prompted a response from Big Cat Rescue — the animal sanctuary owned by Baskin — inviting Kardashian to come check it out. “We would love for you to visit Big Cat Rescue once Covid-19 is over to meet Carole, tour our GFAS-accredited sanctuary for big cats, and learn about how you can help end abusive cub petting!” Kardashian never formally responded to the request.

Notably absent from the family Halloween snap, is Kardashian’s husband. West is busy preparing for the upcoming presidential election on November 3 — where he is on the ballot in 12 states across the country. In California — where Kardashian is presumably registered to vote — residents might be surprised to find that the “Gold Digger” rapper is running as Vice President on the American Independent party ticket.

We often hear only about the two major political parties — headlined by Donald Trump and Joe Biden — but in California there are actually six political parties on the presidential ballot: Democratic, Republican, Green, Libertarian, Peace and Freedom and American Independent.

Before announcing his own presidential bid, West was a staunch President Trump supporter. Often spotted wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and championing Trump and his policies on social media.