Actor Tom Cruise lost his chill and had a meltdown on the Mission: Impossible 7 set when he blasted crew members if they were to breach quarantine rules, and now George Clooney is weighing in on the ordeal — and he did not hold back.

“He didn’t overreact because it is a problem,” the 59-year-old told Howard Stern on Wednesday, December 16. “I have a friend who’s an AD [Assistant Director] on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response.”

Even though Clooney doesn’t disagree with Cruise’s actions, he thinks he would have taken a different approach. “I wouldn’t have done it that big,” he shared. “I wouldn’t have, you know, pulled people out. You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else, and he’s absolutely right about that. And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs.”

He added, “People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It’s just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way.”

Clooney pointed out that “it doesn’t help” to yell at people like Cruise did. “Everybody has their own style,” the ER alum said. “The people who were on that shoot will tell us more about it. I understand why he did it. He’s not wrong at all about that. You know, I just don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he had [said] it 10 or 15 times before.”

As OK! previously reported, the Top Gun star reamed out two crew members after they were standing too close to each other on set. “If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone,” he yelled. “We are not shutting this f**king movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone.”

Despite the harsh criticism, Clooney isn’t the only one who thought Cruise did the right thing. One person wrote, “This audio of Tom Cruise screaming at the Mission Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID rules is kind of … great?” while another person added, “THIS. IS. GODDAMN. BEAUTIFUL. I wish MORE people in charge would react like this to people who violate protocols or not wearing masks. If only more people saw the bigger picture that Tom is highlighting here. Good on @TomCruise. Thanks for setting an example on this, sir!”