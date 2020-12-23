Netflix has removed Shia LaBeouf’s name from its award consideration page for the upcoming film Pieces of a Woman amid shocking abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend, FKA twigs.

The actor’s name has been scrubbed from the streaming service’s For Your Consideration page for the movie, including the film’s summary, and he is no longer featured in any of the movie stills.

LaBeouf’s costar, The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, is up for best actress for her part in the film. The movie centers around Martha (Kirby) and Sean (LaBeouf) as they excitedly prepare for the birth of their first child. Tragedy strikes while Martha is giving birth, and she sets out to sue her midwife (Molly Parker) while she tries to repair her relationship with Sean.

Earlier this month, LaBeouf was sued by FKA twigs for sexual and physical assault. In the lawsuit, the 32-year-old — whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett — claims the Even Stevens alum, 34, physically, emotionally and mentally abused her throughout their relationship.

FKA twigs — who dated the Honey Boy star for less than a year — claimed that LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease and went to great lengths to hide it from her.

In 2019, twigs experienced “unusual and painful physical symptoms.” When she told LaBeouf how she was feeling, he “admitted that he suffered from a sexually transmitted disease which had been diagnosed years earlier.”

“LaBeouf admitted that he had never told Tahliah about his condition before, even though they had been sexually intimate for many months,” the court papers state. “Further, LaBeouf admitted that he had experienced a flareup of his disease’s symptoms in December 2019, but worked to hide his outward symptoms from Tahliah by applying makeup.”

Court documents state that “Despite experiencing a flareup of his symptoms, LaBeouf continued to engage in sexual relations with Tahliah, further exposing her to his disease.”

Days after FKA twigs’ shocking accusations, singer Sia came forward claiming that LaBeouf is a “pathological liar” and that he “conned” her “into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.”

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away,” she wrote on Twitter.