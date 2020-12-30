Who wouldn’t want to work with one of the top hip-hop artists on the planet? The answer is Yandy Smith-Harris.

The veteran manager got candid about why she has no interest in managing Cardi B at this point in her life. “There’s no way I can be a manager to an artist like Cardi,” Smith-Harris, who manages Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and many others, admitted. “I was on tour with Missy Elliott up until I had my son in 2012. I was going on tour all the time and when I had my baby I was like, ‘OK, I can’t go on tour anymore.’ I was a breast-feeding mom.”

She added: “So a lot of my hopes and dreams in management had to come to a halt because I had to be a mommy to my babies.”

However, Smith-Harris said if the circumstances were different, she would love to manage the “WAP” singer. If she got the chance to collab with Cardi, however, Smith-Harris said she would put her on Broadway… for starters. “You know what she’d be great in? Little Shop of Horrors,” the 38-year-old told Page Six. “She would be a great Audrey.”

Besides Smith-Harris’ similarities to Cardi in motherhood and music, they both starred in VH1’s hit reality show Love & Hip Hop New York.

The manager’s thoughts on working with Cardi come after the “I Like It” singer received a huge payout from settling her lengthy $30M lawsuit with her ex-manager on Christmas Eve. As OK! previously reported, former manager Klenord ‘Shaft’ Raphael filed a $10M lawsuit against Cardi in April 2018. He claimed the rapper breached her contract when she jumped ship to work with her new label, Atlanta-based management company Quality Control, who represents her husband Offset‘s group, Migos.

Cardi, 28, then filed a $30M counterclaim, stating Raphael made her agree to a “one-sided” and “unfair” management deal since she signed the paperwork without a lawyer. The mother of one — who shares daughter Kulture, 2, with Offset— also claimed Raphael was taking huge cuts of her earnings and failed to provide accurate information regarding how much she was actually making.

The lawsuit was a huge win for the “Money” singer, as her music royalties were frozen two years ago amid the court battle. Click here to see how Cardi B openly rejoiced on her big win.