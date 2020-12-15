Another day, another party! Zayn Malik’s younger sister’s wedding was broken up by police for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, the Daily Mail reported.

Around 40 guests, not including Zayn, attended Waliyha Malik‘s wedding when the police arrived and issued fines. The event took place in sister Saffa Malik’s home in Bradford, England, which is within walking distance from their parents’ house.

The town is currently is under Tier 3 restrictions, which means that only 15 people can attend wedding ceremonies but wedding receptions are prohibited.

Latif Yasin, who runs a wedding and events company, said the festivities began at 10 a.m. and there were a lot of guests.

“I put out six tables, organized the stage and also two larger tables for the catering. There wasn’t any loud music, but it was quite a lively event,” he explained. “Everything was going really well throughout the day and then in the early evening the police arrived. They spoke with Tricia and warned her that the wedding was breaking COVID laws and told her that it needed to end, and everybody had to go home.”

“I don’t know the exact details, but I was told that Tricia [Malik’s mother] and some other relatives who organized the wedding were fined,” he added. “The police warned everybody that if they had to return, they would issue even bigger fines and they could also be arrested. But there was no problem after that because everybody just went home.”

“It was quite obvious that there were more than 15 people there and it was quite a noisy gathering. This is a very quiet area and clearly somebody called the police, which was the right thing to do,” a neighbor told the outlet.

Zayn’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, sent Waliyha a message and said she “wished” she could be there. Zayn was reportedly too busy with work commitments to attend.

However, the shutdown and COVID-19 fines weren’t the only controversy surrounding the wedding. Waliyha and Zayn’s father, Yaser, reportedly refused to be present for his daughter’s big day as he doesn’t approve of her new husband.

Waliyha wed Junaid Khan, but her father was not impressed with his criminal record. In 2017, Khan was arrested and jailed for for five years for a carjacking incident. In 2014, he was jailed again and got a 15-month stint in a young offenders institution, which was suspended for two years for his involvement in a family dispute where a relative was stabbed, the Mail reported.

“I asked where the bride’s father was and one of his relatives told me that he wasn’t attending because he’s not happy at all with Waliyha’s choice of partner,” Yasin said. “I was told not to mention it all and you could see that everybody knew about Yaser not being happy, but nobody spoke about it. I wouldn’t say it ruined things, but it certainly was hanging over the whole occasion.”

However, the controversy hasn’t gotten Waliyha down as she wrote on social media that she had the “best days with the best people” and that her wedding was a “beautiful day.”

Meanwhile, Zayn has been keeping a low profile in his Manhattan penthouse with Hadid after they welcomed their daughter, whose name is still unknown, in September — and rumor has it that Zayn might pop the question before Christmas!