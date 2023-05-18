'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Takes Off Her Wedding Ring as New Romance With TikToker Greg Morgan Progresses
Tammy Slaton's ring finger is officially free after her shocking split from her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham.
During a visit to Indiana on Thursday, May 4, the 1000-Lb Sisters star was spotted grocery shopping at Sam’s Club with her brother, Chris Combs, as she publicly displayed her single status by ditching her wedding ring.
The finger where her heart-shaped, silver ring used to lay was bare while she wore a different band of sorts on her right hand, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The 36-year-old — who wore a gray sweater and black pants for the outing — nervously bit her finger nails as she sat in a wheelchair-equipped grocery cart.
At one point, Slaton stood up — likely to walk to her car — which is when her wedding ring-less finger became visible to the camera.
This is quite the switch-up for the reality star, as she was spotted with the ring proudly displayed on her finger back in April, right around the time rumors swirled that she had called it quits on her marriage with Willingham.
Shortly after, the 40-year-old confirmed the spouses had split via a rant on Facebook, where he asked fans of Slaton to unfriend him.
"If you were only here for my wife, then please delete me now," Willingham wrote in a since-deleted social media post. "We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that."
A source later confirmed the breakup, stating: "Tammy has her legal team lined up and is ready to file for divorce."
Willingham and Slaton’s marriage only lasted five months. The duo tied the knot in November 2022 after a two-week engagement and only dating for one month prior.
The former couple met at the Ohio-based rehab facility where Slaton had stayed for 14-months leading up to her gastric bypass surgery and whopping 300-pound weight loss.
Now, it seems Slaton has moved on rather fast, as she is reportedly dating TikToker Greg Morgan, 25, after matching with him on a dating app.
"They've been seeing each other for about a month now," an insider previously revealed, though Slaton and Willingham have yet to finalize their divorce. "He's come to see her a handful of times. He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky."
