'1000-Lb Sisters' Stars Enjoyed Water Gliding and Bottomless Seafood Dinners on Lavish Florida Getaway Before Blowout Fight Halted Production
The stars of 1000-Lb Sisters were having the time of their lives before a physical fight led to crew halting filming on the hit series for six to eight weeks.
TLC whisked the Slaton-Halterman family — including Tammy, Amy, their half-brother Chris and half-sister Amanda — away on a trip to Florida following the news that Tammy had finally lost enough weight to comfortably and safely travel longer distances.
A source spilled the reality stars stayed at a lavish AirBnB with a large tub and their own private rooms as they enjoyed luxuries such as all-you-can-eat seafood dinners and group trips to the beach. The cast even got the chance to go water gliding, according to the source, who revealed not everyone in the family was comfortable with exploring their daring side.
"Chris jumped at the fun opportunity, but Tammy chose to sit that one out," the source explained.
Amy even flaunted her post-surgery weight loss in a black bikini while at Pensacola Beach. As OK! previously reported, a fan recorded a video of Amy walking out of the ocean as the waiting TLC crew captured the milestone moment, later sharing the clip to TikTok.
"Not gonna lie, at first I got really excited bc I thought it was Mama June, Pumpkin, and Honey Boo Boo," they captioned the short video, referring to cast members from Mama June: From Not to Hot. "It wasn’t but, the girl from the show looks great! This clearly never happens in my area. 1000 lb sisters filming drew quite the crowd!"
However, their fun getaway came to a head when Tammy, Amy and Amanda reportedly got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.
"The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving," a friend shared earlier this month, adding that the siblings "really got into it" with each other.
