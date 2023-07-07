Tammy Slaton's Fans Worry the '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Could Relapse After Husband's Devastating Death
Fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton are concerned the sudden death of her husband, Caleb Willingham, could send her on a downward spiral.
Besides battling food addiction and trying to lost weight, Slaton has struggled with an addiction to alcohol, which is why people fear she may turn to booze to numb her feelings after the tragedy.
"I hope the terrible news doesn’t trigger a relapse for Tammy," one fan wrote on Reddit of the situation, with another writing, "I really hope this doesn't make Tammy slip back."
"I'm worried about Tammy right now because of this," echoed a third supporter. "I know they were in the process of splitting up, but I'm scared this could cause her to relapse. Grief typically does that to a person."
On July 1, Slaton confirmed Willingham's passing by writing on Instagram, "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️."
At the time of his death, the two were on the rocks, though as OK! pointed out, the TLC star reportedly delayed filing for divorce since his health was declining.
Willingham confirmed this past April that he and Slaton were married "by paper only."
An insider hinted that Willingham's reluctance to try and help himself get better was one of the things that caused tension between the pair.
Fans are hoping the sudden loss will actually be a "wakeup call" for Slaton, as a source said that after he died, "She told me she could have easily been him."
"It's hard on her because she has experienced it and is of the mindset of, 'This could have been me,'" the confidante continued. "Tammy was trying so hard to get him to turn around because she's like, 'Look, I did it,' and he didn't have the motivation or the willpower."
The two first met at an Ohio rehab, where they both worked on weight loss. Just weeks into dating, Willingham popped the question, and the two tied the knot in November.