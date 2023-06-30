OK Magazine
'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Begged by Fans to Stop Using Filters After Unrecognizable Selfie: 'Stay True to Yourself'

lb sisters star amy slaton stop using filters
Source: TLC
By:

Jun. 30 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

1000-Lb Sisters fans are sick and tired of Tammy and Amy Slaton's constant use of filters.

On Monday, June 26, Amy, 35, posed for a couple of selfies in a pink Barbie T-shirt before sharing them with fans via a TikTok video. The purple-haired TLC star pouted her lips alongside audio from Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua's recently released song, "Barbie World."

lb sisters star amy slaton stop using filters
Source: @amyhalterman87/TikTok

The mom-of-two appeared to have a full face of glam on and her features looked much more defined than usual — however, it was only because she had a face-altering filter covering her natural appearance.

A few fans provided tough love in the comments section, encouraging Amy to embrace her own beauty and rid herself of insecurities that might be causing her and Tammy to constantly cover their mugs.

lb sisters star amy slaton stop using filters
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

"You don't need all those filters stay true to yourself [and] who you are," one TikTok user commented, as another added: "Please Amy, don't use filters like your sister does. [You're] already beautiful without putting fake pics up."

Tammy was recently slammed for the same thing after she shared a selfie to Instagram on Wednesday, June 21.

The 36-year-old uploaded a carousel of pictures to the social media app with no caption, and all 10 of them appeared to feature the use of a filter.

Tammy's followers couldn't refrain from expressing their annoyance with the duo's incessant editing, and flooded the comments section of the post with their harsh thoughts.

lb sisters star amy slaton stop using filters
Source: @queentammy86/instagram

"Let’s take pictures without filters," one person suggested, while another wrote, "why do you always have to use a filter? You should be proud of just being you." Someone else harshly claimed, "the filters make you look awful."

Others jumped to the TLC star's defense, informing critics of Tammy's ability to do as she pleases.

Source: OK!

"Omg... just let her take pics without you being negative. If she wants filters, then let her have filters. It's not your business," an admirer stated, as another fan insisted, "filters/No filters you look amazing and should be very proud of yourself. Beautiful pictures❤️."

A third supporter noted, "y’all are so rude coming at her for using the filters. it’s not that deep. Tammy deferred for life 🙌🙌🔥."

