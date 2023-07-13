'1000-Sisters' Takes 6-Week Break From Filming After Cast Got Into Shocking Physical Fight That Left Crew 'Uncomfortable': Source
The cast and crew of 1000-Lb Sisters will not continue filming the next season of the hit TLC show for several weeks after an all-out brawl forced them to pause production.
The altercation allegedly occurred while the Slaton-Halterman brood were on a family vacation in Florida. Producers reportedly chose the sunny tourist spot because Tammy Slaton had finally lost enough weight so that she was able to travel longer distances from their Kentucky home safely and comfortably.
A friend close to the family revealed that during the trip, a physical fight broke out between sisters Tammy, 36, Amy, 35, and Amanda, 42. Although the source did not detail the reasoning behind the confrontation or if any injuries occurred, the situation was bad enough to halt filming.
"The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving," the friend explained, adding that the sisters "really got into it."
The crew isn't expected to resume filming for six to eight weeks.
While explosive drama is on the horizon for 1000-Lb Sisters fans next season, the Slaton sisters clearly enjoyed at least a little bit of fun in the sun prior to the brawl.
As OK! previously reported, Tammy and Amy were both spotted at Pensacola Beach in late June. Tammy was seen lounging on a chair in the sand, while younger sister Amy showed off her own impressive weight loss in a new bathing suit.
The mother-of-two — who shares sons Gage and Glenn with estranged ex Michael Halterman — flaunted her curves in a black bikini while getting out of the cool water — but the TLC crew weren't the only ones capturing the moment! An excited fan also took a few sneaky videos.
"Not gonna lie, at first I got really excited bc I thought it was Mama June, Pumpkin, and Honey Boo Boo," the lucky fan captioned the clip shared to TikTok, referring to cast members from We TV's series Mama June: From Not to Hot. "It wasn’t but, the girl from the show looks great! This clearly never happens in my area. 1000 lb sisters filming drew quite the crowd!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with The Sun about the Slaton-Halterman sisters' alleged fight.