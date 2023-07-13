'1000-Sisters' Takes 6-Week Break From Filming After Cast Got Into Shocking Physical Fight That Left Crew 'Uncomfortable': Source

A friend close to the family revealed that during the trip, a physical fight broke out between sisters Tammy, 36, Amy, 35, and Amanda, 42. Although the source did not detail the reasoning behind the confrontation or if any injuries occurred, the situation was bad enough to halt filming.

"The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving," the friend explained, adding that the sisters "really got into it."

The crew isn't expected to resume filming for six to eight weeks.