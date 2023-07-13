'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Shocking New Weight Loss Revealed
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has had a difficult year, but despite the many ups and downs, she is still on track with her weight loss.
At her heaviest, the TLC personality clocked in at 717 pounds. Following the sobering revelation, she was told by her doctor that she needed to reach a goal weight of at least 550 pounds in order to be approved for bariatric surgery. She smashed the goal while living at an Ohio-based rehabilitation center and continued to lose weight after receiving the life-saving surgery.
Now, a recent visit to a clinic has reportedly revealed the TLC personality had dropped even more weight than she'd realized.
"Tammy thought she weighed 370 pounds," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Tammy went to a rehab center last Thursday and got weighed. She actually lost more than she had thought. She's down to 334 and doing awesome."
The source also noted that Tammy has been steadily pushing forward and hasn't had a relapse in her health journey since moving back home to Kentucky.
This comes after fans voiced their concerns that the 36-year-old might backslide on all of the progress that she's made after losing her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, in late June.
As OK! previously reported, the duo met while they were both inpatients at the same rehab facility. Weeks after their whirlwind engagement, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last November. Unfortunately, the troubles began after Tammy returned home and Caleb stayed at the medical center.
A source spilled Tammy was "frustrated" that Caleb failed to file the necessary paperwork needed to transfer to a clinic nearer to her home, noting that his lack of drive to continue to lose weight eventually led to the demise of their relationship.
"If you were only here for my wife, then please delete me now," Caleb wrote in a since-erased social media post shared in April, confirming their separation. "We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that."
The late 40-year-old reportedly gained 30 pounds over the next couple of months, and on Friday, June 30, it was confirmed Caleb had passed away.
"Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do," Tammy emotionally confessed in a heartfelt TikTok. "I miss him like crazy ... Thank you, everybody, for your comments, I appreciate it, I really do."
The source spoke with The Sun on Tammy's recent weight loss.