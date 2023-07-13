'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Shocking New Weight Loss Revealed

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has had a difficult year, but despite the many ups and downs, she is still on track with her weight loss.

At her heaviest, the TLC personality clocked in at 717 pounds. Following the sobering revelation, she was told by her doctor that she needed to reach a goal weight of at least 550 pounds in order to be approved for bariatric surgery. She smashed the goal while living at an Ohio-based rehabilitation center and continued to lose weight after receiving the life-saving surgery.