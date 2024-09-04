'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Picked Up Sister Amy's Kids After Boyfriend Was Seen 'Acting Crazy' and 'Screaming' Prior to Couple's Arrest
Amy Slaton's two boys were safe with Aunt Tammy following her shocking arrest.
It's been confirmed by law enforcement the 38-year-old 1000-Lb Sisters star picked up her younger sister's sons — Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2 — after an incident that occurred at the Tennessee Safari Park zoo earlier this week.
It is unclear if Tammy took the children into her custody while the family was at the zoo or if she picked them up from the Crockett Country Sherriff's office following the arrests.
As OK! previously reported, Amy, 36, was arrested on suspicions of drug possession and child endangerment on Monday, September 2, after she suffered an injury she claimed occurred from being bitten by a camel.
Tennessee Safari Park co-owner Claude Conley, 44, disputed the allegation, claiming there was "no bruising" and the "cut" on her arm did not look "consistent with an animal bite." He further noted they have over "2800 exotic animals" — which do not include "big cats" — and have had over 300,000 visitors per year without an incident involving the camels.
Claude also claimed Amy's boyfriend, Brian Scott Lovvorn, was "acting crazy" and "screaming and yelling" just before the arrest.
- '1,000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Arrested at Zoo for Drug Possession and Child Endangerment
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Finalizes Her Divorce From Michael Halterman After Dropping Domestic Violence Charges
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Doesn't Like Sister Amy's New Man: They 'Fight All the Time'
"He got mad that the police came out there because he just wanted the ambulance to come," Claude explained. "They started smelling his vehicle and with the way he was acting, that’s when they arrested him."
"I guess the cops came out because they do a really good job here in Crockett County and they probably just wanted to check on the situation," he added. "Later, he started yelling at the cops about something else."
"My manager said the Slaton sisters have been here multiple times before and we’ve never had a problem," he continued. "I’d never watched their show until last night. I watched five or six episodes. I heard everybody loves the show but I have no comment on that."
Most importantly of all, Claude revealed he was "glad" that no one had been "seriously injured."
Amy and Brian were released on $10,000 bail each on Tuesday, September 3. The two were seen holding hands as they left jail.
They are expected to be arraigned on September 5.