'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Picked Up Sister Amy's Kids After Boyfriend Was Seen 'Acting Crazy' and 'Screaming' Prior to Couple's Arrest

Split photo of Amy Slaton and camels.
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM; Instagram/@tennesseesafaripark

Amy Slaton claimed she'd been bitten by a camel at the zoo.

Sept. 4 2024, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

Amy Slaton's two boys were safe with Aunt Tammy following her shocking arrest.

It's been confirmed by law enforcement the 38-year-old 1000-Lb Sisters star picked up her younger sister's sons — Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2 — after an incident that occurred at the Tennessee Safari Park zoo earlier this week.

Source: TLC

Amy Slaton was arrested on Monday, September 2.

It is unclear if Tammy took the children into her custody while the family was at the zoo or if she picked them up from the Crockett Country Sherriff's office following the arrests.

As OK! previously reported, Amy, 36, was arrested on suspicions of drug possession and child endangerment on Monday, September 2, after she suffered an injury she claimed occurred from being bitten by a camel.

lb sisters tammy slaton amys kids boyfriend acting crazy arrest
Source: MEGA

Amy Slaton and her boyfriend, Brian Scott Lovvorn, were taken to the Crockett Country Sherriff's office.

Tennessee Safari Park co-owner Claude Conley, 44, disputed the allegation, claiming there was "no bruising" and the "cut" on her arm did not look "consistent with an animal bite." He further noted they have over "2800 exotic animals" — which do not include "big cats" — and have had over 300,000 visitors per year without an incident involving the camels.

Claude also claimed Amy's boyfriend, Brian Scott Lovvorn, was "acting crazy" and "screaming and yelling" just before the arrest.

lb sisters tammy slaton amys kids boyfriend acting crazy arrest
Source: GOOGLE MAPS

Amy Slaton visited the Tennessee Safari Park on September 2.

Amy Slaton
"He got mad that the police came out there because he just wanted the ambulance to come," Claude explained. "They started smelling his vehicle and with the way he was acting, that’s when they arrested him."

"I guess the cops came out because they do a really good job here in Crockett County and they probably just wanted to check on the situation," he added. "Later, he started yelling at the cops about something else."

lb sisters star amy slaton ig
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

Amy Slaton was released on bail on September 3.

"My manager said the Slaton sisters have been here multiple times before and we’ve never had a problem," he continued. "I’d never watched their show until last night. I watched five or six episodes. I heard everybody loves the show but I have no comment on that."

Most importantly of all, Claude revealed he was "glad" that no one had been "seriously injured."

Amy and Brian were released on $10,000 bail each on Tuesday, September 3. The two were seen holding hands as they left jail.

They are expected to be arraigned on September 5.

Source: OK!

People confirmed Tammy picked up Amy's children after her arrest.

The Sun shared Claude's comments on the alleged bite.

