'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Living With New Boyfriend After Michael Halterman Split

"It’s official and they have been dating for at least 3 months," a source spilled of the happy couple. "She's been keeping him on the down low, but he's been living with her in Kentucky."

The source revealed Tony is from Battle Creek, Michigan, and moved to the Bluegrass State to be with the reality television personality.

"From what I know, the kids live with them," the source noted, adding that the couple is "going strong" and "spending lots of time with the kids" as they continue to get to know each other.