'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Living With New Boyfriend After Michael Halterman Split
Amy Slaton has a new man — and things are moving fast.
The 35-year-old mom-of-two — who shares 2-year-old Gage and 1-year-old Glenn with estranged ex Michael Halterman — is already living with her boyfriend, Tony Rodgers, less than six months after Michael filed for divorce.
"It’s official and they have been dating for at least 3 months," a source spilled of the happy couple. "She's been keeping him on the down low, but he's been living with her in Kentucky."
The source revealed Tony is from Battle Creek, Michigan, and moved to the Bluegrass State to be with the reality television personality.
"From what I know, the kids live with them," the source noted, adding that the couple is "going strong" and "spending lots of time with the kids" as they continue to get to know each other.
Rumors first swirled that Amy was in a serious relationship after sharing a video of Glenn's first birthday celebrations at a Hibachi restaurant in early August.
Amy could be heard talking to the boys as she filmed a chef preparing their meal in front of them, but at one point, she turned the camera and viewers caught a glimpse of a man believed to be Tony, who was seated beside Gage.
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Husband Officially Files For Divorce Just Months After Welcoming Newborn Son
- '1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Michael Halterman Makes First Statement Since Split From Estranged Wife Amy Slaton
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Drops Hint About Custody Agreement With Estranged Husband Michael Halterman
Amy even appeared to refer to Tony as "daddy" several times, sparking backlash from fans who thought it was far too soon.
"Yikes… referring to her new boyfriend as daddy is definitely not good for those kids," one social media user wrote, while another replied, "It’s one thing to rebound after a divorce — it's another to bring them around your kids and be calling them daddy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with The Sun about Amy's new relationship.