'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Living With New Boyfriend After Michael Halterman Split

lb sisters star amy flaunts weight loss happier
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram
By:

Aug. 16 2023, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Amy Slaton has a new man — and things are moving fast.

The 35-year-old mom-of-two — who shares 2-year-old Gage and 1-year-old Glenn with estranged ex Michael Halterman — is already living with her boyfriend, Tony Rodgers, less than six months after Michael filed for divorce.

amy slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy and Michael

"It’s official and they have been dating for at least 3 months," a source spilled of the happy couple. "She's been keeping him on the down low, but he's been living with her in Kentucky."

The source revealed Tony is from Battle Creek, Michigan, and moved to the Bluegrass State to be with the reality television personality.

"From what I know, the kids live with them," the source noted, adding that the couple is "going strong" and "spending lots of time with the kids" as they continue to get to know each other.

lb sisters amy slaton sweet mother son snapshot glennpp
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Rumors first swirled that Amy was in a serious relationship after sharing a video of Glenn's first birthday celebrations at a Hibachi restaurant in early August.

Amy could be heard talking to the boys as she filmed a chef preparing their meal in front of them, but at one point, she turned the camera and viewers caught a glimpse of a man believed to be Tony, who was seated beside Gage.

MORE ON:
Amy Slaton
amy slaton michael halterman
Source: @amyslatonhalterman/youtube

Amy even appeared to refer to Tony as "daddy" several times, sparking backlash from fans who thought it was far too soon.

"Yikes… referring to her new boyfriend as daddy is definitely not good for those kids," one social media user wrote, while another replied, "It’s one thing to rebound after a divorce — it's another to bring them around your kids and be calling them daddy."

Source: OK!

The source spoke with The Sun about Amy's new relationship.

