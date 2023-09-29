'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Doesn't Like Sister Amy's New Man: They 'Fight All the Time'
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton isn't impressed with her sister's boyfriend.
Amy, 35, split from ex Michael Halterman in February after an explosive fight and the 40-year-old filed for divorce the following month. The TLC star reportedly began dating new man Tony Rodgers sometime in May and the two are already living together.
Despite reports that the couple was initially "going strong," a source spilled that Tammy, 37, believes Amy rushed into the "rebound" relationship too soon after her tumultuous split.
The source also said Tammy thinks Tony is "a piece of c**p" — an opinion that may have been formed because of how he allegedly behaves around Amy and Michael's two boys, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 1.
"Tony is terrible with the kids," the source added, noting that Tammy believes Amy and Tony "fight all of the time" and that he "does nothing but live off of Amy."
As for her ex, the source said that Michael has their two sons "four days a week" but otherwise is "pretty much out of the picture" when it comes to Amy's personal life.
As OK! previously reported, Amy gave the world a quick peek at her man in a video of Glenn's first birthday party at a Hibachi restaurant in August. In one shot, Tony could briefly be seen seated next to Gage. The mom-of-two even appeared to refer to him as "daddy" several times throughout the video.
"Yikes… referring to her new boyfriend as daddy is definitely not good for those kids," one social media user wrote, while another penned, "It’s one thing to rebound after a divorce — it's another to bring them around your kids and be calling them daddy."
Despite the mixed opinions, an insider dished that the pair was doing well and had even moved in together at that time.
"It’s official and they have been dating for at least 3 month. She's been keeping him on the down low, but he's been living with her in Kentucky," they said at the time. "From what I know, the kids live with them."
