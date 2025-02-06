50 Cent Fans Defend Rapper Mocking Music Executive Irv Gotti's Death After Longtime Feud: 'He Tried to Kill Him'

After uploading the witty message, many of 50 Cent's 33.9 million Instagram followers shared their mixed reactions to the snub, as some fans defended the Power executive producer due to his longstanding feud with Gotti, while others felt it was way too soon to be trolling someone who just died.

"I have no dog in this fight, but y'all forget they tried to blackball this man in the industry, and the n---- was rolling with the n---- that literally tried to kill him. How do y'all want this man to react," one person pointed out of the moment 50 Cent was shot nine times in May 2000 while sitting in front of his grandmother's house in Queens, N.Y.