50 Cent Fans Defend Rapper Mocking Music Executive Irv Gotti's Death After Longtime Feud: 'He Tried to Kill Him'

Photo of 50 Cent; picture of Irv Gotti.
Source: MEGA

50 Cent and Irv Gotti's feud dated back to 1999.

By:

Feb. 6 2025, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

50 Cent wasted no time poking fun at Irv Gotti's death.

Moments after the music executive's passing at age 54 was announced in a statement from Def Jam Recordings on Wednesday night, February 5, the "In Da Club" rapper, 49, took to Instagram with a shady tribute.

cent fans defend mocking music executive irv gotti death feud
Source: @50cent/Instagram

50 Cent mocked Irv Gotti's death mere moments after his passing.

"I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him 🕊️ LOL," 50 Cent morbidly joked alongside a photo of himself using a hookah while sitting next to a fake tombstone displaying the phrase "RIP."

In the social media post, 50 cent also included a photo of Gotti — whose cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

cent fans defend mocking music executive irv gotti death feud
Source: MEGA

Irv Gott's death was confirmed on Wednesday, February 5.

After uploading the witty message, many of 50 Cent's 33.9 million Instagram followers shared their mixed reactions to the snub, as some fans defended the Power executive producer due to his longstanding feud with Gotti, while others felt it was way too soon to be trolling someone who just died.

"I have no dog in this fight, but y'all forget they tried to blackball this man in the industry, and the n---- was rolling with the n---- that literally tried to kill him. How do y'all want this man to react," one person pointed out of the moment 50 Cent was shot nine times in May 2000 while sitting in front of his grandmother's house in Queens, N.Y.

cent fans defend mocking music executive irv gotti death feud
Source: MEGA

Irv Gotti's cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

"It's never too far when a n---- tried to kill you 🤷🏾‍♂️," a second supporter declared, as a third claimed: "If 50 had died when he was shot nine times, IRV would have celebrated his death in the same way, so I don't see any problem here."

A fourth fan added: "That man wanted 50 dead at one point."

Still, critics didn't find 50 Cent's sense of humor funny.

"Death is nothing to play with be careful, God watching you !! 🙏🏽," an individual warned, while someone else admitted, "Mocking someone that passed away is evil work."

cent fans defend mocking music executive irv gotti death feud
Source: MEGA

50 Cent was shot nine times in May 2000.

"This is wrong," a third upset fan complained, as a fourth social media user labeled 50 Cent a "disgusting person."

The "Intro" rapper and Gotti's heated feud dated back to 1999 — when one of 50 Cent's associates allegedly robbed Ja Rule, one of the top artists at Gotti's Murder Inc.

At the time, 50 Cent just started to make his mark as a rapper. He eventually released the diss track "Your Life's on the Line," which threw digs at Rule and Gotti's entire label.

In 2000, Ja Rule and 50 Cent got into a physical altercation at Hit Factory studio in New York. There, the "Candy Shop" hitmaker was stabbed by Murder Inc. rapper Black Child, who claimed he did so out of self defense.

By May of that same year, 50 Cent had been struck by gunfire at his grandma's with a federal investigation later discovering Queens drug lord Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff and members of Murder Inc. plotted to kill the Den of Thieves actor after he referred to the now-incarcerated gangster, who was good friends with Gotti, in a diss song.

