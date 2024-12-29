'Relaxed' Amanda Bynes Makes Surprise Appearance at 50 Cent's Las Vegas Residency as She Discusses Her Upcoming Project With Rapper
Amanda Bynes seems to be a huge 50 Cent fan.
The former child star, 38, made a surprise appearance at the rapper's Las Vegas residency at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Saturday, December 28.
According to a source, Bynes seemed "relaxed and happy" while saying hello to admirers in the audience and was heard telling people she's "been a fan of 50 Cent for years."
Per the insider, the Hairspray alum went backstage after the show and was heard telling 50, who is 49 years old, about a screenplay she's been working on.
The fun night out comes after Bynes has been making positive changes in her life, documenting her health journey, possibly dating a new man and diving into creative new ventures after years of mental health hurdles.
"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," the She's the Man actress, who was put under two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023 after being found wandering the streets of L.A. naked, said in a social media update in March 2024. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."
In September, Bynes was seen alongside a mystery man strolling down Hollywood Boulevard in L.A after breaking off her engagement to ex-fiancé Paul Michael. However, no relationship has been confirmed.
The following month, The Amanda Show alum announced she was launching a clothing collection in collaboration with designer Austin Babbitt. "My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," she captioned the photo of their joint designs.
In December, Bynes held an event to show off her creations. “Last night was perfect,” the Easy A star wrote below a post from the fun-filled evening.
As OK! previously reported, Bynes has reportedly considered leaving Hollywood to protect her mental well-being. "Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts," a source claimed. "She's thinking about her future and considering moving away from L.A. and getting away from the spotlight. She feels like it is long overdue."
"She is also considering taking on a new work project and looking forward to moving forward with exciting offers that have come her way," they alleged.
TMZ spoke with sources about Bynes visit to see 50 Cent and shared a clip from their meeting.