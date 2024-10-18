Liam Payne Admitted He Was 'Fearful' of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Interview That Resurfaces After British Star's Death

An old interview featuring Liam Payne discussing Sean "Diddy" Combs' bad vibes has resurfaced in the wake of the British singer's sudden death.

During a 2017 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the One Direction alum — who died at age 31 on Wednesday, October 16, due to injuries from jumping off a hotel balcony — recalled the encounter he had when meeting the mogul, who was arrested for human trafficking and more last month.