Aaron Carter's Sister Arrested on Drug and Theft Charges Months After Star's Tragic Death
Aaron Carter's sister, Bobbie Jean, was arrested in Florida after allegedly stealing stickers from a Hobby Lobby.
According to the arrest report, Bobbie had fentanyl on her when she got busted Saturday, June 10, in Hernando County after stealing six stickers that were valued at just over $55.
Bobbie took the items off the shelves, put them in her purse and walked out of the store without paying, the Hobby Lobby loss prevention team reportedly told authorities.
When the sheriff's deputies took the late star's sister into the store's loss prevention office, she reportedly began to immediately panic, grabbing her purse and tossing a powder blue container under the desk.
The container Bobbie attempted to hide had 1.3 grams of white powder and 0.8 grams of purple powder inside, it was reported. A field test of the purple powder came back positive for fentanyl.
Authorities claimed that Bobbie threatened to hurt herself while they were on the way to jail after she was taken into custody. Bobbie was booked on one count of retail theft and one count of possession of fentanyl.
Nick Carter's sibling has not posted bond and remains in custody, per a news publication.
Bobbie's arrest comes weeks after her mom, Jane Schneck, was booked for battery early in the morning on Saturday, April 29, after an alleged argument with her husband turned physical.
Prior to Jane's arrest, she had been going on Facebook rants demanding police conduct further investigation into the death of her son Aaron on November 5, 2022. Though the autopsy report confirmed that the "I Want Candy" singer died from drowning in his bathtub after taking prescription pills and huffing compressed cans of air, Jane has vehemently insisted that foul play was involved.
Meanwhile, Nick also recently had a run-in with the law after he was accused of sexual assault for the second time in recent months. Former Dream singer Melissa Schuman sued the Backstreet Boys member earlier this year for sexual assault and battery following an incident that apparently took place in 2003 — when she was 18 and he was 22.
TMZ reported Bobbie's arrest.