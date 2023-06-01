Aaron Carter's Lancaster Home Sells 'As Is' for $750K Months After Tragic Death

The home was initially listed in September 2022 for $829,900, before the price was slashed by a whopping $30,000 to $799,900. The listing sold for just under $750,000, which means the sellers knocked off another $50k prior to making the deal official.

Following his passing, the home was briefly taken off the market, but was put up for sale again in April.

As OK! previously reported, Carter was found dead in his bathroom by a housekeeper. Autopsy results later determined he'd become "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of drugs and huffing compressed air, leading to his eventual drowning.