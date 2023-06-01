Aaron Carter's Lancaster Home Sells 'As Is' for $750K Months After Tragic Death
Aaron Carter's home just sold to a Southern California couple for $749, 900.
The late pop star was inside the sprawling Lancaster, Calif., house when he died on November 5, 2022.
The lavish abode is 4,131 sq. ft. and boasts seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, a hot tub and a swimming pool.
It was sold "as is" to a married couple from Huntington Beach, Calif., who made an "all cash" offer to the estate. Once the offer was accepted, they made a $22,050 deposit, per legal documents.
Carter first announced he'd put his property on the market on Saturday, October 29, only days before his death.
"Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," the "I Want Candy" singer wrote at the time, referring to his ex Melanie Martin and their 1-year-old son, Prince.
"This year has been super tough but I've learned so much," he continued. "Thanks for the support everyone."
The home was initially listed in September 2022 for $829,900, before the price was slashed by a whopping $30,000 to $799,900. The listing sold for just under $750,000, which means the sellers knocked off another $50k prior to making the deal official.
Following his passing, the home was briefly taken off the market, but was put up for sale again in April.
As OK! previously reported, Carter was found dead in his bathroom by a housekeeper. Autopsy results later determined he'd become "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of drugs and huffing compressed air, leading to his eventual drowning.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement shared last November after the news hit headlines. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."
The Blast reported the details of the sale of Carter's former home.