OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Aaron Rodgers
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump 'Completely Ignored' by Aaron Rodgers at UFC Event After Hush Money Trial Conviction: Watch

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 2 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Aaron Rodgers didn’t seem to care about Donald Trump’s appearance at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

On Saturday, June 1, the former president attended a UFC event where he was largely greeted by a cheering crowd.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @SwissWatchGuy/X

While many attendees seemed excited by the convicted felon’s appearance, the New York Jets quarterback refused to stand for the politician’s entrance.

In a viral video posted to X, formerly know as Twitter, the football player was spotted shaking his head as the 2024 presidential candidate — who was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial on Thursday, May 30 — walked by him at the fight.

Article continues below advertisement

“Trump is at a UFC event, again. This time no celebrity entourage is with him. Aaron Rodgers completely ignored him. Terrible optics for a man who lives on optics,” the user penned alongside the clip.

The 40-year-old wore a navy Yankee cap and a white T-shirt to the event, while the 77-year-old donned his classic blue suit and red tie.

Article continues below advertisement
rodgers trump
Source: @SwissWatchGuy/X

Aaron Rodgers was on the short list to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 running mate.

Article continues below advertisement

While Rodgers was notably unimpressed by Trump’s presence, winner of the night’s fight Sean Strickland gave the father-of-five a shout-out during his victory speech.

“President Trump, you’re the man… It is a d--- travesty what they are doing to you. I’ll be donating to you!” the athlete exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump court
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was convicted for all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial.

MORE ON:
Aaron Rodgers
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Rodger’s snub of Trump came after he spoke about his possible involvement in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign.

While speaking with Tucker Carlson in a May interview, he expressed how he was taken aback when the third party candidate told him he was on his shortlist for his 2024 presidential running mate.

Article continues below advertisement
aaron rodgers
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the New York Jets.

Article continues below advertisement

“My thing is [Trump] had four years to do it and didn’t drain the swamp,” Rodgers said. “And whether he just got scared because of what he learned when he was in there — I think it’s very plausible. But that’s why I was interested when Bobby came to me and said, ‘Would you think about being my running mate?’ And I said, ‘Are you serious? I’m a f------- football player.’ But I love this country, and I’d love to be a part of bringing it back to what she used to be.”

“Oh yeah, I thought about it,” he continued. “I definitely thought about it because I love Bobby, and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Kennedy Jr. ended up choosing Nicole Shanahan in the end, noting, “I am confident that there’s no American more qualified to play this role than Nicole Shanahan.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.