Donald Trump 'Completely Ignored' by Aaron Rodgers at UFC Event After Hush Money Trial Conviction: Watch

“My thing is [Trump] had four years to do it and didn’t drain the swamp,” Rodgers said. “And whether he just got scared because of what he learned when he was in there — I think it’s very plausible. But that’s why I was interested when Bobby came to me and said, ‘Would you think about being my running mate?’ And I said, ‘Are you serious? I’m a f------- football player.’ But I love this country, and I’d love to be a part of bringing it back to what she used to be.”

“Oh yeah, I thought about it,” he continued. “I definitely thought about it because I love Bobby, and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it.”