Donald Trump 'Completely Ignored' by Aaron Rodgers at UFC Event After Hush Money Trial Conviction: Watch
Aaron Rodgers didn’t seem to care about Donald Trump’s appearance at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
On Saturday, June 1, the former president attended a UFC event where he was largely greeted by a cheering crowd.
While many attendees seemed excited by the convicted felon’s appearance, the New York Jets quarterback refused to stand for the politician’s entrance.
In a viral video posted to X, formerly know as Twitter, the football player was spotted shaking his head as the 2024 presidential candidate — who was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial on Thursday, May 30 — walked by him at the fight.
“Trump is at a UFC event, again. This time no celebrity entourage is with him. Aaron Rodgers completely ignored him. Terrible optics for a man who lives on optics,” the user penned alongside the clip.
The 40-year-old wore a navy Yankee cap and a white T-shirt to the event, while the 77-year-old donned his classic blue suit and red tie.
While Rodgers was notably unimpressed by Trump’s presence, winner of the night’s fight Sean Strickland gave the father-of-five a shout-out during his victory speech.
“President Trump, you’re the man… It is a d--- travesty what they are doing to you. I’ll be donating to you!” the athlete exclaimed.
As OK! previously reported, Rodger’s snub of Trump came after he spoke about his possible involvement in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign.
While speaking with Tucker Carlson in a May interview, he expressed how he was taken aback when the third party candidate told him he was on his shortlist for his 2024 presidential running mate.
“My thing is [Trump] had four years to do it and didn’t drain the swamp,” Rodgers said. “And whether he just got scared because of what he learned when he was in there — I think it’s very plausible. But that’s why I was interested when Bobby came to me and said, ‘Would you think about being my running mate?’ And I said, ‘Are you serious? I’m a f------- football player.’ But I love this country, and I’d love to be a part of bringing it back to what she used to be.”
“Oh yeah, I thought about it,” he continued. “I definitely thought about it because I love Bobby, and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it.”
Kennedy Jr. ended up choosing Nicole Shanahan in the end, noting, “I am confident that there’s no American more qualified to play this role than Nicole Shanahan.”