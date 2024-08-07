OK Magazine
'It's Not Her Show': Abby Lee Miller's Replacement in 'Dance Moms' Reboot Reveals Ex-Pal Is 'Not Speaking' to Her Amid New Role

Abby Lee Miller is no longer speaking to pal Gloria Hampton after she began filming 'Dance Moms: A New Era.'

Aug. 7 2024, Updated 2:31 p.m. ET

“Everyone’s replaceable” — even Abby Lee Miller!

In a new interview published on Wednesday, August 7, Gloria “Miss Glo” Hampton, the new dance coach for Hulu’s reboot of Dance Moms — titled Dance Moms: A New Era — opened up about the former instructor’s reaction to her taking over the coaching role.

Hampton, who had been friends with Miller for years, noted her new job has caused a rift in their relationship.

“I met Abby through doing Dance Moms with my daughter [Kaeli Ware] … and we did become good friends,” she explained.

Despite being close pals, Miller did not take the time to give Hampton any pointers for her TV debut.

“I’m not sure she wanted to give me advice. She’s not speaking to me at the moment,” Hampton confessed.

She explained how when she first got the gig, everything seemed to be fine between her and the ex-convict.

“She did reach out and congratulate me and I thought she was supporting the whole thing. And then when I did reach out to try to get together – because we were in Florida at the same time – she just wasn’t very receptive,” Hampton shared.

“So I’m not sure where we stand right now, but I think that she feels a type of way. And I understand, but it’s a new show – it’s not her show,” the matriarch pointed out.

Hampton admitted she doesn’t understand Miller’s reaction, as she never did anything to “upset” the OG star, adding that she hopes to patch up their friendship if she can.

“We’ve been good friends. I’ve been there for her through her illness and vacations and lots of things,” Hampton said, referencing Miller’s Burkitt lymphoma diagnosis in 2018.

“So it makes me sad. But, you know, hopefully she’ll come around,” she said.

Miller was the face of the original series, which ran from 2011 to 2019, and from there, the 58-year-old starred in spinoff shows like Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, Dance Moms: Miami and Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue.

Dance Moms: A New Generation will be the first offshoot of the program Miller will not be involved in.

While Miller was known for her intense and allegedly abusive instruction, Hampton explained she has a softer approach to teaching students.

“I’m tough, I’m firm, but I teach from a place of love,” she insisted. “I want the kids to know that they have a voice — but I do expect them to work hard.”

Hampton continued, “All I ask is that they give their personal best. If we all are [doing that], then they need to as well. I do try to give positive reinforcement, but they know when I’m not happy with them, for sure.”

