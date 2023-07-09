Vanna White Hurt Ryan Seacrest Scored New 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig Over Her But Is 'Happy' for Him
Seniority didn't come into play when Wheel of Fortune producers chose a new host to replace Pat Sajak.
As OK! reported, Ryan Seacrest announced last week that he'll be taking over the coveted spot, but countless fans expressed their frustration that star Vanna White didn't get the job instead.
According to an insider, the letter turner herself, 66, was also a little hurt by the snub, though they insisted she isn't up in arms about it.
"She was honored to be in the running and is happy that Ryan got the gig," the source spilled to a magazine. "Vanna’s truly looking forward to working with Ryan."
Nonetheless, the mom-of-two made it clear she wants a raise, with an insider claiming she's asking to earn at least $7.5 million for the next season, which is only half of Sajak's reported $15 million salary.
"After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50 [percent] of what he makes seems like a no-brainer," a source said to a news outlet. "She feels like it's a statement for all women."
Sajak, 76, announced his retirement last month via social media. "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he shared. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months."
- How Much Does Vanna White Make From 'Wheel of Fortune' Everything to Know About Her Salary and Net Worth
- Vanna White Fears She'll Be Replaced on 'Wheel of Fortune,' Feels Producers Don't Respect Her: Source
- Ryan Seacrest Shouldn't Give Portion of His 'Wheel of Fortune' Salary to Vanna White, Insists 'Deal or No Deal' Star Claudia Jordan
At the time, White made a sweet post to congratulate him on his lengthy career.
"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?" she tweeted. "I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Seacrest, 48, also paid tribute to Sajak when confirming he'll be the new host of the show.
"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," the American Idol alum penned. "I can say along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna White on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."
Life & Style reported on White's feelings about losing the hosting gig to Seacrest.