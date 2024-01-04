'No One Is Above the Law': Donald Trump Becoming a 'Martyr' Doesn't Concern Nancy Pelosi
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on CNN on Thursday, January 4, to explain why she wasn't worried about Donald Trump becoming a “martyr” after being removed from Colorado and Maine's ballots.
CNN's Dana Bash discussed the effects that the two states removing Trump could have on his support in the upcoming primaries and presidential election.
She asked the former speaker, "They cited his role in the Jan. 6th insurrection. Trump is challenging these decisions; the Supreme Court will likely decide. Do you think it’s a good idea for states to remove Donald Trump from their ballots?”
“That’s up to the states,” Pelosi answered. “What I think is a good idea is for us to make sure people know what is at risk in the election. I won’t go into the courts and the law and all of that. Different states have different laws."
"We have a different law in California relating to that. But what’s important is what matters to the American people and their families at that kitchen table," she continued. "And you have to keep bringing it back to that because that’s what is important to our country. But what happened on January 6th is related to that.”
Bash followed up Pelosi by asking her, “Do you believe, though — I know you don’t want to talk about the constitutional questions — but just on the raw politics of this, do you agree with some who worry that trying to take him off the ballot is making him a martyr and emboldening Donald Trump even more?”
“Again, in each of those states, that’s a matter that they will have to deal with,” Pelosi repeated. “Martyrdom is his thing.”
“He cannot be absolved from his accountability on all of this,” she said. “No one is above the law; neither is he. So, these are manifestations of people saying that. That’s up to them to say. It’s up to the American people to honor our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution, to address the kitchen table issues. And, the economy is a big kitchen table issue.”
As OK! previously reported, a former Obama advisor warned that removing Trump from the primary ballot would "rip the country apart."
"I have very, very strong reservations about all of this," David Axelrod told CNN. "I do think it would rip the country apart if he were actually prevented from running because tens of millions of people want to vote for him. I think if you’re going to beat Donald Trump, you’re going to probably have to do it at the polls."