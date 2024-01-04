'No One Is Above the Law': Donald Trump Becoming a 'Martyr' Doesn't Concern Nancy Pelosi

Bash followed up Pelosi by asking her, “Do you believe, though — I know you don’t want to talk about the constitutional questions — but just on the raw politics of this, do you agree with some who worry that trying to take him off the ballot is making him a martyr and emboldening Donald Trump even more?”

“Again, in each of those states, that’s a matter that they will have to deal with,” Pelosi repeated. “Martyrdom is his thing.”

“He cannot be absolved from his accountability on all of this,” she said. “No one is above the law; neither is he. So, these are manifestations of people saying that. That’s up to them to say. It’s up to the American people to honor our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution, to address the kitchen table issues. And, the economy is a big kitchen table issue.”

