Back On? Kendall Jenner and Ex Bad Bunny Celebrate New Year's Together on Intimate Vacation With Justin and Hailey Bieber

Jenner and Bad Bunny celebrated the start of 2024 on a trip near Barbados with a group of mutual friends, and they seemingly remained close despite a previous report claiming "things have slowly started to fizzle out between them."

Social media clues further confirmed the pair spent New Year's Eve together, as a video posted by their pal Renell Medrano showcased fireworks exploding in the sky while Bad Bunny wished everyone a "Feliz Año Nuevo!"