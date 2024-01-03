Back On? Kendall Jenner and Ex Bad Bunny Celebrate New Year's Together on Intimate Vacation With Justin and Hailey Bieber
Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny back together or just friendly exes?
The former flames rang in the new year together during a romantic vacation with the model's best friends Hailey and Justin Bieber — just weeks after news broke the couple had called it quits on their months-long relationship.
Jenner and Bad Bunny celebrated the start of 2024 on a trip near Barbados with a group of mutual friends, and they seemingly remained close despite a previous report claiming "things have slowly started to fizzle out between them."
Social media clues further confirmed the pair spent New Year's Eve together, as a video posted by their pal Renell Medrano showcased fireworks exploding in the sky while Bad Bunny wished everyone a "Feliz Año Nuevo!"
Despite linking up for the intimate occasion, the insider insisted Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper are not officially back together — at least not yet — noting the dynamic duo only spent the holiday together due to their shared squad of mutual friends.
The 818 founder and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February 2023, when they were coincidentally spotted leaving a double date with the Biebers.
One month later, Jenner, 28, and the 29-year-old were caught kissing and hugging after grabbing sushi with the socialite's sister Kylie Jenner.
By April 2023, their relationship seemed to become serious, as they were photographed riding a horse together during a wholesome outdoor outing.
The ex-lovebirds started off May strong, stepping out to the Met Gala together — though they didn't join forces on the red carpet — before heading to an after-party side by side.
During their romance, which lasted almost the entirety of 2023, Kendall and Bad Bunny were also seen packing on the PDA at a Drake concert, costarring in a cozy Gucci campaign and arriving as a couple for the "I Like It" rapper's SNL after-party following his guest appearance as a host on the weekly comedy show.
The pair supposedly saw their split coming all along, as the source who confirmed their breakup additionally claimed their fling was never meant to turn serious.
"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the confidante confessed last month. "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."
The source concluded: "[There] isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."
