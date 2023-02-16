Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Valentine's Day After Welcoming Third Child With 'Cheating' Husband Adam Levine
Behati Prinsloo appeared to enjoy herself on Valentine’s Day — however, her husband, Adam Levine, their daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5, and the couple’s newborn baby were no where in sight.
On Wednesday, February 15, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram with a series of snaps from the night before, captioning the post, “🖤 VALENTINE’S DAY 🖤.”
The pictures showcased a few solo shots of the 34-year-old, photos of her bestie Alexis Novak and one of the duo shooting hoops at an arcade.
The supermodel looked absolutely stunning, and fans flooded her comments section in disbelief of how the mom-of-three could look so amazing just a few weeks after giving birth.
"Woah snap back game is real!"one user gushed, while another added, "and this woman just had a baby? She is Beautiful! 😍 Behati you are incredible ! 😍❤️."
"You are so just perfect Behati. I just want you to be happy and always be who you are💗," a third fan expressed, as a fourth noted, "Beautiful Behati!! 🔥 people are only negative because they are jealous!"
Prinsloo even put a bouquet of red roses on full display.
It is unclear if the flowers were given to Prinsloo from Levine, as the couple of nearly nine years removed their relationship from the public eye ever since several mistresses came forward to accuse the Maroon 5 frontman of infidelity.
Influencer Sumner Stroh slammed Levine with serious cheating accusations in September 2022, just a few weeks after Prinsloo had debuted her growing baby bump and announced that she and her husband were expecting their third child together.
Stroh’s bombshell claims included Levine allegedly wanting to name the baby — which arrived at the end of January — “Sumner” after his mistress.
The gender, name and exact arrival date of Prinsloo and Levine’s newborn has yet to be revealed, however, a source confirmed the news on Monday, January 30, as OK! previously reported.
At the time the "Animals" singer's cheating scandal was brought to light, Levine denied the accusations but admitted he had, in fact, "crossed a line."
Prinsloo never publicly addressed her husband's cheating scandal or the status of their relationship.