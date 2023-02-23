Behati Prinsloo Confirms Marriage To Adam Levine Is Still Going Strong After Husband's Explosive Cheating Scandal

"What is wrong with certain people? Does it make you feel good to put people down or be hurtful? If she loves Adam and she's OK with him then leave them alone! Their relationship is not your concern or business!” one admirer of the blonde beauty wrote.

Another fan criticized haters of Prinsloo, stating, “so many residents of glass houses sitting here tossing stones. Get over yourselves!! Sometimes mature couples work on their problems and work through them. Happy people don’t stray so perhaps they’ve worked out what was making either unhappy. God people are so pathetically miserable in their own lives that they need to tell the rest of us how to be as miserable as them.”