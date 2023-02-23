Behati Prinsloo Confirms Marriage To Adam Levine Is Still Going Strong After Husband's Explosive Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine seem to be doing just fine — even after several mistresses came forward to accuse the Maroon 5 frontman of infidelity.
The 34-year-old showed support for her husband via Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, sharing a throwback video of the talented singer on her Story.
The clip portrayed a Maroon 5 performance from nearly 20 years ago, when the famous band played “Sunday Morning” at a show in London in 2004.
The social media shoutout comes a few days after Prinsloo shared a photo of her and Levine for the very first time since the father-of-three’s cheating allegations circulated through the media.
In the photo uploaded on Friday, February 17, Levine — who shares Dusty, 6, Gio, 5, and a newborn baby with Prinsloo — can be seen by his wife’s side, as they played a basketball arcade game during a Valentine’s Day celebration with friends.
Prinsloo’s 8.7 million followers had mixed feelings about the supermodel showcasing that her relationship was doing just fine.
Some users disapproved of Prinsloo’s decisions, with one person stating, “you deserve better than Adam… sorry and true,” as a second asked, “what values [do] you translate to your audience and daughters, Behati?” and a third ridiculed her, exclaiming, “WHAT A GREAT EXAMPLE FOR YOUR GIRLS SMH 🤦🏻♀️.”
Fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel — who tied the knot with Levine in 2014 — rallied in support for Prinsloo without caring whether Levine definitively cheated or not.
"What is wrong with certain people? Does it make you feel good to put people down or be hurtful? If she loves Adam and she's OK with him then leave them alone! Their relationship is not your concern or business!” one admirer of the blonde beauty wrote.
Another fan criticized haters of Prinsloo, stating, “so many residents of glass houses sitting here tossing stones. Get over yourselves!! Sometimes mature couples work on their problems and work through them. Happy people don’t stray so perhaps they’ve worked out what was making either unhappy. God people are so pathetically miserable in their own lives that they need to tell the rest of us how to be as miserable as them.”