Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Nude Selfie — See The Head-Turning Photo!

Behati Prinsloo wasn't afraid to show some skin when she showed off her growing baby bump via Instagram on Tuesday, December 27.

In one photo, the model, 34, who is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Adam Levine, posed naked, as her bump protruded.

In two other snaps, Prinsloo sported a bikini, writing, "Then," referring to when her bump was smaller. She also posed in a bikini and sarong displaying her progress over the last few months.