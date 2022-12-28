Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Nude Selfie — See The Head-Turning Photo!
Behati Prinsloo wasn't afraid to show some skin when she showed off her growing baby bump via Instagram on Tuesday, December 27.
In one photo, the model, 34, who is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Adam Levine, posed naked, as her bump protruded.
In two other snaps, Prinsloo sported a bikini, writing, "Then," referring to when her bump was smaller. She also posed in a bikini and sarong displaying her progress over the last few months.
This is hardly the first time the mom-of-two — she shares Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, with the musician, 43 — has sported her stomach. On November 22, she posed in a white crop top, writing, "Baby #3 💥."
That same day, she shared a photo of herself sitting down in a chair. "Baby #3 👽," she captioned the sultry photo.
As OK! previously reported, Prinsloo and Levine, who got married in 2014, have been going through their fair share of issues after the Maroon 5 lead singer was accused of cheating on his wife with multiple people.
Sumner Stroh was the first woman to claim Levine slid into her DMs. She then shared the screenshots, in which he allegedly said, "Distract yourself by f**king with me!"
"Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner," another alleged message to Stroh read. "You ok with that? DEAD serious."
- Unfaithful! The Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals Of Hollywood: Adam Levine, Tristan Thompson & More
- Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump During Shopping Excursion With Daughter 2 Months After Adam Levine's Scandal
- Behati Prinsloo Bares Baby Bump Following Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal — See Photos
The dad-of-two then came forward, sharing his side of the story.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he said in a statement. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Despite Levine making a mistake, it seems like the two are ready to put the past behind them and focus on their new bundle of joy.
"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," an insider spilled. "All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again."