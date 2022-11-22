Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump During Shopping Excursion With Daughter 2 Months After Adam Levine's Scandal
Some mommy and me time! On Saturday, November 19, pregnant Behati Prinsloo took her and husband Adam Levine's eldest daughter, 6-year-old Dusty Rose, out for a shopping trip in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Despite Levine's sexting scandal, the model has remained in good spirits over the past several weeks, and she proudly showed off her baby bump during her most recent outing, pairing a black tee with a brown, skintight high-waisted skirt.
Prinsloo added a sporty and comfy touch with a pair of Nike sneakers while her little one donned a white and black tie-dye shirt, yellow patterned leggings and white and pink sneakers.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 34, and Levine, 43, also share daughter Gio Grace, 4, and though they used to keep their family life strictly out of the spotlight, they've been seen out more often since the dad-of-two's scandal made headlines.
In fact, the Maroon 5 frontman was seen on a bike ride with his children earlier this month, and a week prior, the family stepped out together yet again, seemingly trying to prove there's no drama.
GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS HUSBAND BLAKE SHELTON CUT ALL TIES WITH ALLEGED CHEATER ADAM LEVINE: REPORT
It was just two months ago that the singer was accused of cheating on his wife by Instagram model Sumner Stroh. Stroh claimed the two slept together, alleging Levine informed her he was splitting from Prinsloo.
Stroh even published screenshots of their sexually charged messages to each other, prompting the "Payphone" crooner to address the situation publicly.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," the crooner confessed in an Instagram post. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
After Stroh aired out her claims, multiple other women came forward with similar stories — however, as OK! reported, Levine and his wife put on a united front.
"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through. All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again," a source spilled at the time. "He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself."