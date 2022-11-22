Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump During Shopping Excursion With Daughter 2 Months After Adam Levine's Scandal

Some mommy and me time! On Saturday, November 19, pregnant Behati Prinsloo took her and husband Adam Levine's eldest daughter, 6-year-old Dusty Rose, out for a shopping trip in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Despite Levine's sexting scandal, the model has remained in good spirits over the past several weeks, and she proudly showed off her baby bump during her most recent outing, pairing a black tee with a brown, skintight high-waisted skirt.