Behati Prinsloo Bares Baby Bump Following Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal — See Photos
Behati Prinsloo had no problem showing off her cute baby bump via Instagram — almost two months after her husband, Adam Levine, was accused of sexting with other girls on social media.
The model, 34, uploaded two photos of herself wearing a crop top as her stomach protruded. Prinsloo, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, wore a coat, a crop top, gray sweatpants and a pair of Nike shoes.
It seems like the mom-of-two — she shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, with the musician — is doing better, as on Friday, November 11, the star revealed she was under the weather.
"Day 10 of being sick," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
As OK! previously reported, Levine, 43, and Prinsloo have been going through some ups and downs, as the former overstepped some boundaries in his marriage.
Sumner Stroh was the first woman to claim Levine slid into her DMs. She then shared the screenshots, in which he allegedly said, "Distract yourself by f**king with me!"
"Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner," another alleged message to Stroh read. "You ok with that? DEAD serious."
Levine then hit back, sharing his side of the story. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," the dad-of-two said in a statement. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Despite the sticky situation, Prinsloo has stuck by her man's side, as she was seen supporting him at various events. "Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," an insider spilled. "All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again."