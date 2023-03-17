Adam Levine Gets Handsy With Wife Behati Prinsloo At Benefit Gala After Scandal Rocked Their Marriage: Photos

No tension here! Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, were all smiles as they arrived to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” benefit gala at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday, March 16.

The Maroon 5 singer, 43, was spotted with his arm around the model, 34, as they posed for the cameras.