Adam Levine Gets Handsy With Wife Behati Prinsloo At Benefit Gala After Scandal Rocked Their Marriage: Photos
No tension here! Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, were all smiles as they arrived to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” benefit gala at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday, March 16.
The Maroon 5 singer, 43, was spotted with his arm around the model, 34, as they posed for the cameras.
Levine sported a black jacket and pants, while the blonde babe looked gorgeous in a short dress.
The pair's sighting comes just a few days after they couldn't keep their hands off one another at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 12.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of the duo!
The couple, who share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5, recently welcomed their third child in January, but they've yet to reveal the name.
As OK! previously reported, a woman named Sumner Stroh claimed she the "Payphone" crooner had been messaging her salacious things on social media. Levine even said he wanted to name his third child after her.
"Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner," one alleged message to Stroh read. "You ok with that? DEAD serious."
- Adam Levine Pokes Fun At Blake Shelton Finally Leaving 'The Voice' After 12 Years: 'It's About Time!'
- Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At Vanity Fair After-Party: Photos
- Behati Prinsloo Confirms Marriage To Adam Levine Is Still Going Strong After Husband's Explosive Cheating Scandal
The rocker denied cheating on his wife, but he did admit he messed up.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he stated in a social media post on September 20. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"In certain instances it became inappropriate," he added. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the drama, the lovebirds have continued to put on a united front, as she celebrated Valentine's Day with her man last month.
"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," an insider spilled. "All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again."