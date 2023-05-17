Adam Levine Shares Risqué Photo of Wife Behati Prinsloo for Birthday Tribute After Singer's DM Scandal

Levine also believes his band's Las Vegas residency will help him be a more present dad and husband.

"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," he previously told a magazine of why Vegas was the perfect venue. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."

As the spouses patched things up, they welcomed their third child in January, though the tot's sex and name is still unknown. They also share daughters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6.