Adam Levine Shares Risqué Photo of Wife Behati Prinsloo for Birthday Tribute After Singer's DM Scandal
Adam Levine wants people to know his marriage to Behati Prinsloo is on solid ground despite his past shady behavior.
On Tuesday, May 16, the Maroon 5 frontman honored his wife's 35th birthday by sharing a saucy snap of the star clad in just a pair of low rise-jeans that displayed her underwear and a gold belly chain.
"Happy birthday baby 👽," the singer captioned the photo, in which the model was holding their youngest child.
The tribute comes several months after the dad-of-three, 44, was caught messaging several women via Instagram DMs. The star admitted he was in the wrong for doing so, but in his public apology, he insisted he never cheated on his spouse.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he stated in September 2022. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Levine has held true on his word, with an insider telling an outlet earlier this year, "Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage. He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family."
The source spilled that aside from spending more time as a unit, the couple is also setting aside date nights. In addition, the "Payphone" crooner started refocusing on bettering himself through yoga and meditation.
Levine also believes his band's Las Vegas residency will help him be a more present dad and husband.
"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," he previously told a magazine of why Vegas was the perfect venue. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."
As the spouses patched things up, they welcomed their third child in January, though the tot's sex and name is still unknown. They also share daughters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6.