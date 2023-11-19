Adam Levine 'Never Wants to Come That Close to Losing' Wife Behati Prinsloo After Singer's Cheating Scandal
Back on track?
A recent source divulged that Adam Levine has dedicated himself to wife Behati Prinsloo after multiple women came forward in September 2022, claiming he had flirtatiously DMed him.
Shortly after several woman accused Levine, model Sumner Stroh further alleged that she and the singer had a yearlong “physical” affair.
With the scandal almost a year behind the couple, the insider revealed how the duo have tried to rebuild their relationship following the infidelity.
“Behati never wanted to leave Adam, but if he’d been unwilling to change, she would’ve,” they spilled. “A lot of work was done, though. Adam realized that he needed to get his act together.”
Back when the scandal broke, the 44-year-old apologized for “cross[ing] the line,” calling it a “regrettable” period of his life, however, he insisted it never went further than flirting.
According to the source, the Maroon 5 front man— who shares Dusty, 6, Gio, 5, and a newborn son with Prinsloo — has done the work and “never wants to come that close to losing Behati ever again.”
“She and the kids are his world,” they claimed.
As OK! previously reported, another source recently shared that the pair, who tied the knot in 2014, have come out on top following the wound in their marriage.
"Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage," they said of the father-of-three.
"He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family," the insider told Us Weekly, noting Levine "realized he made a huge mistake."
"They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati," the source said, adding that this was why fans of the duo have been "seeing them out and about more."
Another part of them being "back on track as a couple," included Levine focusing on his own mental and physical health in order to strengthen the marriage.
"Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight," they noted.
Additionally, Levine and Prinsloo recently welcomed their third child together. The Victoria’s Secret model shared details of the birth in early November. One thing she pointed out was how she decided to give birth without medication.
"My doctor at a certain point was like, 'I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point, if you were going to get anything, this is it.' She was like, 'It's up to you — nobody's putting pressure on you, do what you feel.'"
"I was like, 'I feel really good... I think I'm... just gonna go with this feeling right now,'" she recalled.
"I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain ... and I was fighting this... rollercoaster of feelings and pain..." she explained. "There's an amazing photo that my doula showed me. I think 12 minutes before I gave birth, before he came out. She took a picture and I was laughing. And looking back at that, I was like, 'Wow, that's so crazy,' because in that moment ... it was tunnel vision for me."
