Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Glimpse Inside Holiday Festivities With Husband Adam Levine and Their 2 Daughters: Photos
Behati Prinsloo is giving her followers a peek inside her family's holiday celebrations.
The model, 36, took to Instagram on Friday, December 27, to share a round-up of photos from her Christmas festivities with her husband, Adam Levine, and their two daughters, Dusty Rose, 8, and Gio Grace, 6.
"Twas the season…🫶," she penned below multiple slides of herself snuggling up to the Maroon 5 rocker, 45 — with whom she also shares a son born in January 2023 — as well as her kiddos bundled up for the cooler temperatures, their lavish tablescape for their gathering and more. Other pictures included ones of their tree, the blonde beauty getting an IV and Santa handing out presents.
The happy update comes more than two years after Levine was accused of sending flirty text messages to other women. The Voice judge, who wed Prinsloo in 2014, denied rumors of a physical affair but made it clear his actions were inappropriate.
“A lot is being said about me right now, and I want to clear the air,” he penned in a social media update. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
As OK! previously reported, insiders close to Levine claim he's never going to take his wife for granted ever again. “Behati never wanted to leave Adam, but if he’d been unwilling to change, she would’ve,” a source claimed. “A lot of work was done, though. Adam realized that he needed to get his act together. She and the kids are his world."
After going through a bump in the road, the couple could not be stronger. "Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage," a separate insider alleged. "He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family."
"They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati," the source added. "Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight."
Prinsloo and Levine welcomed the latest addition to their family, a baby boy whose name has yet to be revealed, nearly one year ago.
"There's an amazing photo that my doula showed me ... I think 12 minutes before I gave birth, before he came out,” Prinsloo explained in an appearance on "The Mother Daze" podcast in November 2023. “She took a picture and I was laughing. And looking back at that, I was like, 'Wow, that's so crazy,' because in that moment ... it was tunnel vision for me. I was just ... [trying to] get through this."