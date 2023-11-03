Behati Prinsloo Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3, Admits 'Nervous' Adam Levine Made a 'Mess' When Cutting the Umbilical Cord
Nearly a year after Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine welcomed their third child, the model is sharing details about their bundle of joy and the birthing process.
While appearing on "The Mother Daze" podcast, Prinsloo refrained from sharing the name of their little one, but she did refer to them as "he/him."
While discussing childbirth — which she's experienced before when welcoming their daughters, Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 7 — Prinsloo, 35, revealed she opted out of medication this time around.
"My doctor at a certain point was like, 'I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point, if you were going to get anything, this is it.' She was like, 'It's up to you — nobody's putting pressure on you, do what you feel,'" the star recalled.
"I was like, 'I feel really good... I think I'm... just gonna go with this feeling right now,'" she said.
"I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain ... and I was fighting this... rollercoaster of feelings and pain..." the Victoria's Secret alum continued. "There's an amazing photo that my doula showed me. I think 12 minutes before I gave birth, before he came out. She took a picture and I was laughing. And looking back at that, I was like, 'Wow, that's so crazy,' because in that moment ... it was tunnel vision for me."
The mom-of-three said her husband, 44, was by her side throughout the process.
"It was his favorite thing to watch and to be there and to help me through it ... and people telling him what to do to help me too. Like the doula... putting him there where she would have been," the Hollywood beauty shared.
Despite the excitement, The Voice alum was also "so nervous" to cut the umbilical cord. "He’s a leftie, so... the scissors, it’s always a mess," she quipped.
"It was also on his brother's birthday, so they had donuts," she said. "And Adam had about a dozen donuts, because … nervous eating."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Prinsloo's words clarified that she and the singer are on good terms after his scandal last year, in which he admitted to sending sexual messages to multiple women. However, he denied ever physically cheating on his wife.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he confessed on social media. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," the Maroon 5 frontman added. "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."