Adele Explains Context Behind Viral Meme of Herself 'Sulking' and 'Ignoring' the Camera at 2022 NBA Game

"Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying f---? Looking everywhere but the camera?" she hilariously asked her fans. "I’d like to give some context to that meme. I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right? I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game, I’m asking for it, whatever, but [boyfriend] Rich [Paul] was working the room and talking to players and people, I was fine, I didn’t mind."

"I was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you," she joked.