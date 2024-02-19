Adele Explains Context Behind Viral Meme of Herself 'Sulking' and 'Ignoring' the Camera at 2022 NBA Game
Adele is finally spilling the beans about a viral 2022 meme.
During one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows, the superstar explained what lead up to her sporting a blank face at a NBA game in February 2022.
"Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying f---? Looking everywhere but the camera?" she hilariously asked her fans. "I’d like to give some context to that meme. I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right? I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game, I’m asking for it, whatever, but [boyfriend] Rich [Paul] was working the room and talking to players and people, I was fine, I didn’t mind."
"I was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you," she joked.
The mom-of-one, 35, shared that the camera crew asked her two separate times if they could film her for the jumbotron, but since she had just announced she was postponing her Sin City residency, she told them, "Please don’t. I just canceled Vegas, I really don’t want to."
However, they disregarded her pleas and filmed her anyway, resulting in the Grammy winner's pouty face.
"The reason my lips look like I had filler — because I have naturally big lips and don’t need filler — the reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking," the "Rolling in the Deep" crooner shared. "Because I was like: ‘These mother------- have come back and are filming me against my will.’"
Adele admitted she didn't know that what they were shooting was also airing on TV.
"Anyway, I just wanted to give some context, because I was ignoring, looking everywhere but in the camera, because I was very annoyed because I asked not to be filmed," she shared. "But I guess I was asking for it by going."
The British beauty wrapped up her address by noting, "Also my face is very meme-able, I can’t help it."
The star often takes some time during her Vegas shows to chat with the crowd, most recently touching on her adoration for Taylor Swift before the Super Bowl.
"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them ... all of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a f------ life," Adele declared. "She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.”
Weekends With Adele, which takes place at Caesars Palace, began in November 2022 and will conclude this June.