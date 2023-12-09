What Is Adele's Net Worth? How the 16-Time Grammy Winner Became a Multi-Millionaire
Adele's song might be titled "Rolling in the Deep," but she's also rolling in the dough.
The highly successful artist has a jaw-dropping net worth of $220 million as of June 15, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
A large portion of her hefty salary comes from royalties, with the "Easy on Me" singer reportedly earning $62,000 per day off of them alone.
Adele's ongoing Las Vegas residency is expected to generate $2 million per show in gross revenue, meaning she would earn $13 million if she took home half of the profit — which would be more than any artist has made per concert in the history of Sin City.
At age 35, Adele has racked up an impressive amount of accomplishments throughout her career making music, including five American Music Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, 20 Billboard Year-End Awards, 12 BRIT Awards, one Golden Globe, 16 Grammy Awards and an Oscar.
Out of 188 total nominations, the mom-of-one has won 107 major music awards in total.
Between 2009 and 2019, the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer earned over $430 million through record sales and concert performances, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.
Her second studio album, 21, was deemed one of the greatest of all time, and songs from all four of her records have played on radio stations and topped charts worldwide.
During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adele opened up about what it's like hearing her own music played in public.
The interview took place at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, where not one, but two, of her classic ballads played on the speakers of the eatery.
"You know what it is? It’s because the clientele here love me. The people that come here — it’s my perfect audience," she joked.
Adele admitted her partner, Rich Paul, has also dealt with the odd experience of hearing his longtime lover's powerhouse voice be blasted throughout an establishment — or in his case, a plane.
"Every time Rich travels, the airplanes always play my music, and we can’t work out if it’s because they know that we are together, or if it’s just what they do," Adele detailed of the sports agent, whom she's been with since early 2021.
While she's jokingly referred to Paul as her "husband" and fueled both engagement and marriage rumors, the duo has yet to officially confirm whether they've tied the knot.
Prior to Paul, Adele was married to Simon Konecki. They welcomed their 11-year-old son, Angelo, before announcing their separation in April 2019 after seven years together. (They didn't say "I do" until 2018.)
In April 2020, news broke that the "Hello" hitmaker didn't have a prenuptial agreement with Konecki. Their primary residence for legal purposes during the marriage was listed as California.
Per the state's laws, an ex-spouse is entitled to 50 percent of all income and assets earned throughout their marriage — which in Adele's case, totaled to an estimated $200 million before taxes, per Celebrity Net Worth.