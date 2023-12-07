Adele Breaks Down in Tears as She Admits Partner Rich Paul Had a 'Hard' Time Writing His Memoir
Go easy on her! Adele had a hard time holding back tears while speaking about her partner Rich Paul's memoir.
In a new emotional interview, published on Thursday, December 7, the Grammy winner started to cry when trying to explain the difficulties her longtime lover experienced while writing about his mother's passing in his recently released book Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds.
"Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together," Adele — who previously referred to Paul as her "husband" despite lacking confirmation the two officially married — expressed to a news publication. "It was very emotional reading about his mum, because obviously she’s not with us, so I’ve never met her."
"And she’s such a big part of Richard and the kids and the kids’ mum’s life and stuff like that. But I knew all about it," the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer explained, referring to the sports agent's three children and their mother.
Adele admitted: "I’m getting a bit emotional (starts crying). It was hard for him to write that."
In Paul's memoir — which made the New York Times bestseller list after it hit bookshelves in October — the 41-year-old opened up about his rough childhood, reflecting on his mom's battle with drug abuse and how it caused him to have to live with grandmother and great-uncle while growing up in a crime-infested part of Cleveland, Ohio.
"I was never really angry, but I was definitely protective, and I was definitely sad in a lot of ways," Paul confessed to the New Yorker during an interview promoting his memoir. "Because, as a kid, you see other kids and their experience with their parents, and you want the same."
The CEO of Klutch Sports Group's father, Rich Paul Sr., served as the positive parental figure in his life.
"I had a great example of who a man should be and what a man should do," Paul told People prior to the release of his book regarding his father, who was the owner of a local corner store. "I had a front row seat to what work ethic was like, what perseverance was like. I watched my dad play air traffic controller in a community that was a war mixed with a tornado, but also a picnic at times. He was my hero in that regard."
Unfortunately, Paul's dad was diagnosed with intestinal cancer while the top sports agent was a student at the University of Akron, and died weeks later.
His father's death took a toll on Paul, causing him to drop out of school.
"I always wanted to work," he told the New Yorker elsewhere in their interview. "But I still probably would have finished school if my father was alive. I never wanted to let him down."
The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Adele about her partner's memoir ahead of the "Hello" singer receiving the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at their annual Women in Entertainment event on Thursday, December 7.