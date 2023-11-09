Adele Is 'Ready to Start Drinking Again' After Short Sobriety Stint: 'This Is Red Wine Season'
Adele is ready to say "Hello, it's me" to winter and wine!
The powerhouse vocalist wants to welcome alcohol back into her life now that she's on a short break from her Las Vegas residency.
During her concert at The Colosseum Caesar Palace on Wednesday, November 8, Adele informed her fans of her upcoming holiday plans, as she has a break from her shows until they start back up in January 2024.
"I’m just going to chill. I’m annoyed as well that I’m sick again because this is red wine weather," the "Set Fire To The Rain" singer told the crowd. "I stopped drinking, but obviously now I’m ready to start again because it is my break."
Adele proceeded to explain how she hasn't been able to consume her beverage of choice, red wine, due to its affect on her vital voice.
"I can't drink red wine ever when I’m singing because I don’t know about you, but red wine f---- me up. I cannot handle it," the 35-year-old humorously detailed, noting it gives her the "worst hangover" and "gets rid of [her] voice."
To try to avoid messing up her songbird sounds, Adele has instead been drinking half sparkling water and half white wine with ice — though she plans to "treat herself" to an expensive bottle of Châteauneuf-du-Pape wine once she feels better.
The "Someone Like You" performer has been saving the pricey bottle of wine for a special occasion, however, a break from her residency and being in good health seems to be enough of an excuse!
Adele has previously opened up about her temporary sobriety during her frequent conversations with the audience at her concerts in recent months.
Last month, the Grammy winner stopped to ask a fan what they were drinking, to which they answered, "A pint of whiskey sour."
"You know, I stopped drinking quite a long time ago," she admitted to the audience. "I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It's boring."
"I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine. So enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous," Adele candidly confessed to the crowd.
Back in March, the "Easy on Me" singer reflected on the excessive amounts of alcohol she would drink during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I remember when I came here during Covid. It was 11 a.m., and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in — like we all were," she joked during one of her shows. "I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk, basically."