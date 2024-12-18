Adult Film Star Amia Miley Claims Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee When They Were Dating: 'It Was Just Weird'
Adult film star Amia Miley claimed ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly once drank her urine during their brief relationship nearly eight years ago.
Although the actress didn’t specifically name the rapper, she hinted the man in question was having a baby with Transformers actress Megan Fox.
During a recent episode of the "Inside OnlyFans" podcast, Miley, 34, described the unusual situation where MGK, also 34, requested her to urinate in his hands.
"I don’t know what we were doing, but we got to his house and he was like, ‘Go in the shower.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t need a shower,'" she recalled. "So I did, and he held out his hand, and he’s like, ‘OK, now pee.'"
She demonstrated how the singer cupped his hands, adding, "Then he started going like this into his mouth."
The adult film star claimed "that was the end of it," and they didn’t do anything sexual afterward.
She told podcast listeners he "never did it again after that one day,” guessing her urine “probably tasted gross."
"So maybe he didn’t like the taste,” she added.
Miley revealed her relationship with MGK started when he slid into her Instagram DMs, which led to casual dating and culminated with an invitation from the rapper to his Las Vegas residency in 2017.
The relationship was allegedly fraught with trouble, and the duo eventually decided to part ways due to incompatible personalities.
"It was just weird the whole time," she claimed. "I liked him in phases. He has like 30 different personalities. You never know which person you’re getting in this minute, and that was hard to deal with."
Miley told listeners he could be "very down to earth and understanding and deep," but "in the same exact moment, he can be the complete opposite."
Despite going their separate ways for years, Miley claimed she and the rapper "reconnected a few years ago," hinting it may have "overlapped" with his romance with Fox.
However, she didn’t go into detail about their most recent alleged encounter.
As OK! previously reported, Fox — who is pregnant with MGK's baby — reportedly ended her relationship with the musician over his alleged infidelity.
A source said, "When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone."
The Jennifer's Body actress allegedly "found text messages involving other women and decided she was done."
"Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life," the insider added.
As Fox navigates the aftermath of the split, insiders affirmed her commitment to co-parenting with MGK, emphasizing her dedication to their child's well-being.