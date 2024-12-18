Adult Film Star Amia Miley Claims Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee When They Were Dating: 'It Was Just Weird'

During a recent episode of the "Inside OnlyFans" podcast, Miley, 34, described the unusual situation where MGK, also 34, requested her to urinate in his hands.

"I don’t know what we were doing, but we got to his house and he was like, ‘Go in the shower.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t need a shower,'" she recalled. "So I did, and he held out his hand, and he’s like, ‘OK, now pee.'"

She demonstrated how the singer cupped his hands, adding, "Then he started going like this into his mouth."

The adult film star claimed "that was the end of it," and they didn’t do anything sexual afterward.

She told podcast listeners he "never did it again after that one day,” guessing her urine “probably tasted gross."

"So maybe he didn’t like the taste,” she added.