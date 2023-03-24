Mama June Thanks 'Best Friend' Justin Stroud For 'Allowing Me To Experience True Love' In Sweet Wedding Anniversary Tribute
Mama June is so in love with her husband Justin Stroud — even 365 days later!
On Thursday, March 23, the mother of childhood star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson took to Instagram to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with a sweet message dedicated to her lover.
"To the person that [is] the most imperfect person but the most perfect person in my eyes HAPPY 1ST ANNIVERSARY," Mama June expressed of Stroud — who tied the knot with his wife during a private ceremony at a Georgia courthouse in March 2022. The couple later exchanged vows via a family-filled celebration at a romantic beach venue in Panama City, Fla., on Saturday, February 18, of this year.
"Today one year ago I married my best friend even though we met almost 2 years [ago]," the heartfelt tribute continued. "[A lot of] people didn’t want us together or thought we wouldn’t make it but we have been through ALOT to say the least — as friends and as a couple — that most would not be able [to] handle. [We] have done it together and have figured out every situation together."
"I have never experienced that before so it has been very nice," Mama June admitted.
The 43-year-old has had her fair share of horrific relationships with criminals and other men, which led to her being temporarily estranged from her children: Thompson, 17, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26, and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 28.
"I know I don’t tell you enough lately with everything going [on] that u are amazing. I appreciate u for being [there] with everything when I know it’s hard to deal with at times but I’m glad u r with me and [the] girls to help with it," the Mama June: From Not To Hot star continued in her social media post.
"I can’t wait to see what the future holds cause I know all the good the bad and whatever life throws at either of us we will get [through] it together. Thank you for allowing me to experience true love for the first [time] and never wanting anything for me but just for me to [be] in the words of u, 'my corny goofy self,'" she concluded. "I love u so much."