Mama June Thanks 'Best Friend' Justin Stroud For 'Allowing Me To Experience True Love' In Sweet Wedding Anniversary Tribute

"I know I don’t tell you enough lately with everything going [on] that u are amazing. I appreciate u for being [there] with everything when I know it’s hard to deal with at times but I’m glad u r with me and [the] girls to help with it," the Mama June: From Not To Hot star continued in her social media post.

"I can’t wait to see what the future holds cause I know all the good the bad and whatever life throws at either of us we will get [through] it together. Thank you for allowing me to experience true love for the first [time] and never wanting anything for me but just for me to [be] in the words of u, 'my corny goofy self,'" she concluded. "I love u so much."