Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shades Mama June on TikTok After Learning She 'Stole' Her College Money

Source: @LANAAAAAA.0/TIKTOK; we tv
Mar. 28 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson threw shade at her mother, Mama June Shannon, after discovering she spent the money she'd earned as a child star on family expenses.

The incident occurred during a recent installment of Mama June: Family Crisis, when the 18-year-old learned that her university tuition would cost $43,000 per year. After asking her mother to give her access to her savings account that held money she earned from working in reality television, Alana found out that she only had $33,000 to her name — less than one year of tuition.

alana honey boo boo thompson shades mama june tiktok stole money
Source: @LANAAAAAA.0/TIKTOK

Alana Thompson shaded her mother on TikTok.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star took to TikTok on Tuesday, March 26, and appeared to reference the situation while taking part in the "Rose's Turn" social media trend.

In the clip, Alana looked sad as she lip-synced to the words: "All that work and what did it get me? Why did I do it?"

alana honey boo boo thompson asks k mama june spent college money
Source: @LANAAAAAA.0/TIKTOK

Alana jokingly asked 'Shark Tank' to make a deal with her to pay for her college tuition.

Fans flooded the comments section with support for the child star. One user penned, "You won this trend hands down 😭" and another chimed in, "All I gotta say is… GET YOUR BAG💅🏽🚨🚨."

"Girl, call a lawyer. You still have rights!" a third recommended. "They can make her pay monthly payments, or own her home while she pays rent."

honey boo boo grills mama june missing cash earned child star
Source: we tv

Alana confronted her mother about 'stealing' the money she earned as a child.

As OK! previously reported, Alana threatened to take legal action after discovering that a majority of the money she'd earned from Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer was gone.

"Mama’s really pissing me off because she’s trying to make everything about her d--- self and it’s like where’s my money?" she told the cameras. "I’m gonna get the truth out of Mama and I will find out where my money is. Mama is not getting a slap on the wrist for this one."

"There should at least be six figures in that account!" she said in a separate confessional. "Something’s not adding up. My money is somewhere. It needs to be found right now, ASAP. Because this is not gonna work."

honey boo boo grills mama june missing cash earned child star
Source: we tv

Mama June admitted she'd only put a small portion of her youngest daughter's earnings into the savings account.

Mama June eventually admitted she'd only put a small portion of her youngest daughter's earnings into the savings account and spent the rest of it on their home, family vacations and other expenses.

"You have been taking care of your own self, paying your own bills since you were the age of 12," the 44-year-old explained. "And you’ve been doing a good job of it."

"I’ve been on TV since I was 6," Alana retorted. "And now, I have what to show for it?"

