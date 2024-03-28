Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shades Mama June on TikTok After Learning She 'Stole' Her College Money

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson threw shade at her mother, Mama June Shannon, after discovering she spent the money she'd earned as a child star on family expenses.

The incident occurred during a recent installment of Mama June: Family Crisis, when the 18-year-old learned that her university tuition would cost $43,000 per year. After asking her mother to give her access to her savings account that held money she earned from working in reality television, Alana found out that she only had $33,000 to her name — less than one year of tuition.