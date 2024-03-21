Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Grills Mama June About Missing Cash She Earned as a Child Star: 'There Should Be at Least 6 Figures!'

Pumpkin retorts, "I’m no tax person, but I know good and well no state is taking 50 percent worth of taxes out of every check."

Later in the clip, the 44-year-old admits she did take money out occasionally to pay for things her daughter needed like travel, hair appointments, nail appointments and necessities.

"You have been taking care of your own self, paying your own bills since you were the age of 12," June shoots back at Alana. "And you’ve been doing a good job of it."

"From my perspective, I didn’t spend anything of that money," Alana snaps. "You spent that money on what you wanted to do with it because I didn’t have no say so on where that money went ... I’ve been on TV since I was 6. And now, I have what to show for it?"