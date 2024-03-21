Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Grills Mama June About Missing Cash She Earned as a Child Star: 'There Should Be at Least 6 Figures!'
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has some serious questions for her mother in a sneak peek for the Friday, March 22, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.
The reality star recently graduated high school and is planning on moving to Colorado for college, however, things take a shocking turn when she checks the bank account that was created to hold her earnings from when she was a child star and realizes the amount is far lower than she thought it would be.
"That's The Masked Singer and part of the Dancing With the Stars money," Mama June Shannon tells Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird as they open the website.
But Pumpkin and Alana are startled when they see that the account has only $33,000 despite the 18-year-old spending much of her life on the silver screen.
"There should at least be six figures in that account!" Alana says to the cameras in a confessional. "Something’s not adding up. My money is somewhere. It needs to be found right now, ASAP. Because this is not gonna work."
When Pumpkin and Alana question their mom about what happened to the rest of the cash, June argues the number was lower than expected because the "taxes were took out automatically," claiming the tax rate was a whopping 50 percent.
"I can’t help that there’s not more money," she replies defensively.
- Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Admits She Was 'in a Really Bad Deep Depression' During Years-Long Custody Battle Between Mama June and Lauryn Efird
- June 'Mama June' Shannon Dishes On Competing On 'The Masked Singer' With Daughter Alana Thompson Sober After Battle With Addiction
- Honey Boo Boo Cries While Hugging Mama June for the First Time in at Least 5 Years Following Estrangement
Pumpkin retorts, "I’m no tax person, but I know good and well no state is taking 50 percent worth of taxes out of every check."
Later in the clip, the 44-year-old admits she did take money out occasionally to pay for things her daughter needed like travel, hair appointments, nail appointments and necessities.
"You have been taking care of your own self, paying your own bills since you were the age of 12," June shoots back at Alana. "And you’ve been doing a good job of it."
"From my perspective, I didn’t spend anything of that money," Alana snaps. "You spent that money on what you wanted to do with it because I didn’t have no say so on where that money went ... I’ve been on TV since I was 6. And now, I have what to show for it?"
This comes after June turned down her youngest daughter after she asked for help paying for college.
"Mama said no and I was kind of expecting that, I’m not gonna lie, because just how negative she’s been about college the whole entire time," Alana explained in a previous episode. "She’s had nothing really positive to say about it and it kinda just pisses me off people she can help everyone around her. She can help Justin. She can help this man and that man and she can help Jesse get into college and everything else."
Mama June: Family Crisis airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WeTV.
ET reported the sneak peek.