Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Asks 'Shark Tank' for $150K After Learning Mama June Spent Her College Money
Alana Thompson still has the jokes — even in the tough times!
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star shared a TikTok playfully asking Shark Tank — a reality show that helps fund entrepreneurs' business ideas — to help her pay for college after it was revealed her mother, Mama June Shannon, had spent a majority of the money she'd earned as a television star from the age of 6 through 17 years old.
"Hey Sharks! Seeking $150K to fund my nursing education! In exchange, you'll gain 10% equity (I'll be your go-to nurse for all your family's little ones!)" she wrote over a video of her blinking at the camera.
"Just kidding... or am I?" she wrote in the caption. "Sharks, if you're ready to make a deal, count me in! Oh, and let's keep the lashes hush-hush until my glam session tomorrow!"
Frustrated fans flooded the comments section with words of support for the child star.
"You need to get Pumpkin and sue your mama!" one follower said, and a second penned, "The h--- with Mama June. We ride at dawn for you Alana."
A third pointed out, "That's why Mama June was acting funny and trying to talk you out of going [to college]!!"
Another fan encouraged Alana not to give up. "You'll get it funded. You have a huge platform built around you," they explained. "We have all watched you grow up. You deserve all the support and you're followers are here [for] you."
As OK! previously reported, Alana was given a scholarship for $21,000 to attend Regis University in Colorado where she is studying to be a neonatal nurse.
However, on a recent installment of Mama June: Family Crisis, the teen learned the school would cost a whopping $43,000 per year. Alana turned to her Coogan account — a bank account in which parents of child entertainers can safely store their children's earnings until they are 18 years old — and discovered she only had $33,000 to her name after more than 10 years on television.
"There should at least be six figures in that account!" Alana told the cameras in a confessional. "Something’s not adding up. My money is somewhere. It needs to be found right now, ASAP. Because this is not gonna work."
June later admitted she only put a small portion of her daughter's earnings into the account and used the rest of it to pay for family expenses including vacations and Alana's nail and hair appointments.
"You have been taking care of your own self, paying your own bills since you were the age of 12," the 44-year-old explained. "And you’ve been doing a good job of it."
"From my perspective, I didn’t spend anything of that money," Alana retorted. "You spent that money on what you wanted to do with it because I didn’t have no say so on where that money went ... I’ve been on TV since I was 6. And now, I have what to show for it?"